Orsero S p A : Avvio programma di riacquisto azioni proprie/Launch of share buy-back program

ORSERO è la holding dell'omonimo gruppo italiano e internazionale tra i leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi. Il Gruppo Orsero è nato oltre 50 anni fa per iniziativa della famiglia Orsero, attiva già a partire dagli anni '40 nel settore ortofrutticolo, in partnership con altri imprenditori; nel corso dei decenni, il Gruppo Orsero ha ampliato le proprie attività sia dal punto di vista territoriale, sino alla attuale presenza geografica in Italia, Francia, Spagna, Portogallo, Grecia, Messico, Costa Rica e Colombia, sia dal punto di vista merceologico e settoriale, secondo un modello di c.d. integrazione verticale. Il business model del Gruppo Orsero prevede, infatti, accanto all'attività di distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, un'attività nel settore dell'import di banane e ananas mediante l'utilizzo di navi di propri età. Nel corso del 2012, il Gruppo Orsero ha lanciato il marchio per banane e ananas "F.lli Orsero", che esprime il senso della tradizione e della passione di una grande azienda familiare italiana per prodotti ortofrutticoli di altissima gamma.

LAUNCH OF THE TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE PROGRAM

Milan, 10 June 2022 - Orsero S.p.A. ("Orsero" or the "Company") announces the launch of a treasury share purchase program in implementation with the resolution of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 April 2022.

This program, as the previous ones, represents a strategic investment opportunity for any purpose permitted by the current provisions of the law and in particular, with the aim of providing the Company with a stock of treasury shares in preparation for the possible use of the shares as consideration in extraordinary transactions, it being understood that the Company reserves the right to allocate the shares in its portfolio to serve the other purposes permitted by current legal provisions in the interest of the Company itself.

The purchase of shares in implementation of the program will take place in compliance with the equal treatment of shareholders and with the methods and within the operating limits provided for by the resolution referred to above, by art. 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR"), in accordance with the practices allowed pursuant to art. MAR 13 and, in general, to the applicable general and sector regulations, namely:

without prejudice to the legal limits, the purchases will have a total maximum of no. 150,000 Orsero ordinary shares, without indication of the nominal value, for a maximum amount of € 2,000,000.

Orsero ordinary shares, without indication of the nominal value, for a maximum amount of € 2,000,000. purchase methods on the regulated market pursuant to art. 144-bis, paragraph, 1, lett. b), of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 and of the provisions that are in any case applicable, in a way that allows compliance with the equal treatment of shareholders as required by art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and taking into account the conditions relating to the negotiation pursuant to art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (" Regulation 1052 ") implementing the MAR;

144-bis, paragraph, 1, lett. b), of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 and of the provisions that are in any case applicable, in a way that allows compliance with the equal treatment of shareholders as required by art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and taking into account the conditions relating to the negotiation pursuant to art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (" ") implementing the MAR; the purchases will be made at a price that does not exceed the higher price between the price of the last independent transaction and the price of the highest independent purchase offer currently in the trading venues where the purchase is made, it being understood that the unit price may not in any case be lower in the minimum of 20% and higher in the maximum of 10% compared to the arithmetic average of the official prices recorded by the Orsero share on the market Euronext STAR Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the ten open trading days preceding each individual purchase transaction;

purchases will be made for volumes not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of the Orsero shares, in the trading venue in which the purchase is made, calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days prior to the date of purchase;

the purchase program will start on 10 June 2022 and will last until 31 August 2022 .

The Company has given to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. the assignment for the implementation of the treasury shares purchase program.

At the date of this press release, Orsero holds no. 327,514 treasury shares, equal to 1.85% of the share capital. The companies controlled by Orsero do not hold shares in the parent company.

The Company will provide legal notices regarding the purchases made in execution of the treasury share purchase program.

