H1 2023 RESULTS*
Milan, 13 September 2023
(*) Six months ended 30 June 2023.
Agenda
Key financials H1 2023
Outlook
Appendix
Key Financials
H1 2023*
(*) Six months ended 30 June 2023.
H1 2023 Results - Very strong momentum for the Group
CORPORATE
Economic and Financial response
- The Group is continuing to execute its strategy, while responding flexibly to the macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties and exploiting possible opportunities thanks to its business model (multi-sourced and extensive products range |diversified geographical scope | vertically integrated banana and pineapple logistic)
- Capex are in line with planned investments, aiming at maintaining and extending the group Distribution footprint, continuing to execute the ESG strategic plan
- Main ongoing topics are the renovations of the Rungis warehouse (FR,) the retooling of the Alverca site (PT) and the enlargement of the Verona warehouse (IT)
- The operating cash conversion is excellent due to high profitability combined with effective working capital management
- On Jan. 10 the 2 strategic acquisition of80% of Blampin Groupe and 100% of Capexo have been finalized, for a total outlay of 91,2 M€
- Interest rates situation: strong increase in Euribor, just partially affecting the Group's average cost of debt thanks to its debt structure and the
hedging strategy performed swapping variable with fixed rates (gross debt: 80% with +2,5 years duration; 61,7% resulting in fixed rates)
- On May 10, a dividend of 0,35 €/share has been paid to Orsero shareholders with a total outlay of abt. 6,0 M€
- FY 2023 Guidance revised upward(see details at page 10)
- Market context
- Fresh F&V market is impacted by the slow-down and possible downturn of economy conditions, inflationary pressure and lower fresh produce availability caused by adverse climatic events. In the Group's EU countries of interest, overall household consumptions are down in tonnage, but selling prices keep rising. Although against such unfavourable backdrop, Orsero managed to improve both volumes sold and selling prices.
- Distribution BU
- Significant LfL sales growth of +10% vs H1 2022 (which in turns was +9,2% vs H1 2021)
BUSINESS
‣ Sales are up as a result of the combined effect of higher value of the product mix, overall price increase and higher volume on selected items (i.e., platano canario,
exotics and citrus)
- Adjusted EBITDA margin comes in at 5,4% vs 3,4% LY, in the light of:
- Profitable BU Distribution as product mix and sales channels increased organically, while also benefitting from the M&A effect
- Products: (i) higher banana prices resulting from a more balanced supply/demand; (ii ) better returns on exotics fruits, mainly avocados, apples/pears and citrus
- Operations: energy costs are 4,9 M€, decreasing by 1,3 M€ in H1 2023 vs LY
- Shipping BU
- Slightly lower volumes which reflects a similar production trend, resulting in slightly lower revenues in a context of stable freight rates of CAM Line
- Weaker EUR vs. USD (positive currency translation)
- Adjusted EBITDA of 25,1 M€ vs 26,1 M€ in H1 2022, representing 36,3% of revenue (H1 2022: 37,6%)
Executive summary - consolidated figures
M€
H1 2023
H1 2022
Total Change
Amount
%
Net Sales
763,4
576,2
187,3
32,5%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
7,8%
7,0%
+77 Bps.
Adjusted EBIT
42,8
26,0
16,8
64,8%
Net Profit
32,4
19,8
12,6
63,6%
- Net sales H1 2023 are 763,4 M€, up+32,5% vs LY overall, with Like-for- Like perimeter up +8,6% vs LY
- Distribution BU: Like-for-Like perimeter registered a significant growth of +10%, which is enhanced by the M&A effect
- Shipping BU: almost unchanged
- Adjusted EBITDA comes in at 59,2 M€, up +19 M€ or+47,1% vs LY, with a margin of 7,8%, (up by +77 bps. vs LY)
- All in all, an outstanding performance for both the BUs
- Following the French acquisitions, the BU Distribution registers a significant improvement, also supported by the increased product mix and sales channels on the organic side spread in all countries
- Shipping BU stays extra profitable, although registering a back-to-normal trend
M€
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
Net Invested Capital
365,4
268,9
Total Equity
229,4
201,5
Net Financial Position
136,0
67,4
NFP/ Total Equity
0,59
0,33
NFP/Adj. EBITDA
1,43
0,89
NFP/ Total Equity excl. IFRS16
0,38
0,13
NFP/Adj. EBITDA excl. IFRS16
1,09
0,41
(*) Adjusted for non- recurring items and Top Management incentives, net of their estimated tax effect.
- Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16, consisting chiefly of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of abt. 8,1 M€ in H1 2023 and abt. 7,1 M€ in H1 2022 and incremental NFP of 48,6 M€ at the end of H1 2023 and 41,6 M€ at the end of 2022.
- Adjusted EBIT moves upward to 42,8 M€,up 16,8 M€ or+64,8% vs LY, as a direct consequence of better operating results
- Adjusted Net profit spikes 56,7%, up 12,1 M€, to 33,4 M€vs 21,3 M€ LY
- Net profit (reported) stands at 32,4 M€
- Total Equity is 229,4 M€, resulting from improved net profit
- Net Financial Position Excl. IFRS 16(**) is 87,5 M€ (Net Debt) , including:
- upfront cash out for the acquisitions of 65,7 M€
- non-interest-bearingdebt for a total of 25,5 M€ related to earn-outs and put & call liability (13,3% of Blampin)
- Strong operating cash flow generation in H1
- Net Financial Position, stands at 136 M€
- Including 48,6 M€ IFRS16 liabilities, of which abt. 2,7 M€ related to the 2- year charter agreement of the 5th reefer vessel.
