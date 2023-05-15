Orsero S p A : Orsro S.p.A. - Q1 2023 Results Presentation
05/15/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
Q1 2023 RESULTS*
Milan, 15 May 2023
(*) Three months ended 31 March 2023.
Key Financials
Q1 2023*
(*) Three months ended 31 March 2023.
Q1 2023 Results - A boosting start to the year
Economic and Financial response
The Group is continuing to execute its strategy, responding flexibly to challenges and uncertainties of the macroeconomic background and exploiting possible opportunities thanks to its business model (multi-sourced and extensive products range |diversified geographical scope | vertically integrated in banana and pineapple logistic)
Capex are in line with planned investments, aiming at maintaining and somehow extend the group Distribution footprint
Main ongoing topics are the renovations, started in 2022, of the Rungis warehouse (FR) and the retooling of the Alverca site (PT)
CORPORATE
The operating cash conversion is excellent while working capital absorption is in line with sales growth and seasonality
On Jan. 10 the 2 strategic acquisition of 80% of Blampin Groupe and 100% of Capexo have been finalized
➢ Upfront outlays paid at closing: 32 M€ for Blampin (subject to adjustment of abt. 0,75 M€ to be paid in Q2 2023) and 33 M€ for Capexo
➢ Deferred considerations: earn-out of 8 M€ for Blampin over a 4-year period and 11,6 M for Capexo over a 3 year-period
➢ Put & Call option ( exercisable in 2027-28) on 13,3% of the share capital of Blampin: estimated liability equal to 6,8 M€
➢ Financed by means of Orsero own resources and ESG Linked MLT loan facility of 90 M€ arranged by a pool of European banks (see press release on August 4, 2022)
- On May 10, a dividend of 0,35 €/share has been paid to Orsero shareholders with a total outlay of abt. 6,0 M€
• FY 2023 Guidance confirmed
Market context
- As in 2022, also in the first month of 2023 household consumptions of fresh fruit and veg are still lagging on the back of some selling prices increase
and declining volumes. Despite an unfavourable backdrop, Orsero keeps overperforming the market.
Distribution BU
- Significant LfL sales growth of +8,2% vs Q1 2022 (which in turns was +7,7% vs Q1 2021 )
BUSINESS
‣ Sales are up across all the geographies due to positive volume (primarily on platano canario, exotics and citrus) and price effects on all the product range
- Adjusted EBITDA margin comes in at 4,8% vs 3,3% achieved LY, in the light of :
‣ Enhanced product mix implied by the above-average margins of the newly acquired companies
‣ Products: (i) good momentum of banana; (ii) better returns of exotics fruits, mainly avocados
‣ Operations: decrease of energy costs to 2,5 M€ in Q1 2023 from 3,0 M€ in Q1 2022
Shipping BU
- CAM Line/Reefer transportation reports solid results driven by slightly declining carried volumes (lower fruit available in production) and stable
freight rate
- Dry Cargos transportation, on the way back from EU to Central-South, achieves good returns in line with Q4 2022 trend
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37,4% vs 38,0% in Q1 2022
Executive summary - consolidated figures
M€
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Total Change
Amount
%
Net Sales
347,3
264,0
83,3
31,6%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
7,6%
6,7%
+86 Bps.
Adjusted EBIT
18,2
10,6
7,6
71,4%
Net Profit
13,0
8,4
4,6
54,9%
M€
31.03.2023
31.12.2022
Net Invested Capital
372,6
268,9
Total Equity
215,9
201,5
Net Financial Position
156,7
67,4
NFP/ Total Equity
0,73
0,33
NFP/Adj. EBITDA
1,85
0,89
NFP/ Total Equity excl. IFRS16
0,50
0,13
NFP/Adj. EBITDA excl. IFRS16
1,56
0,41
(*) Adjusted for non- recurring items and Top Management incentives, net of their estimated tax effect.
Data excluding the effect of IFRS 16, consisting chiefly of incremental Adjusted Ebitda of abt. 4,1M€ in Q1 2023 and abt. 3,2 M€ in Q1 2022 and incremental NFP of 47,6 M€ at the end of Q1 2023 and 41,6 M€ at the end of 2022
Net sales Q1 2023 are close to 350 M€, up+31,6% vs LY
LfL improvement is 22,6 M€ or +8,6% vs LY
Distribution BU sales are boosted by the effect of the newly acquired companies in France and the significant LfL growth of +8,2%
Shipping BU keeps up with previous year sales (which were already extremely positive)
Adjusted EBITDA comes in at 26,2 M€, up +8,6M€ or+48,4% vs LY, with a margin of 7,6%, (up by +86 bps. vs LY)
All in all a remarkable performance for both the BUs
Distribution BU margins improve as an effect of the enhanced product mix implied by the above-average margins of the newly acquired companies
Shipping BU maintains its record level
Adjusted EBIT moves upward to 18,2 M€,up 7,6 M€ or+71,4% vs LY, as a consequence of better operating results
Adjusted Net profit is 13,4 M€, up 4,4 M€ or +49,8%vs 8,9 M€ LY
Net profit (reported) stands at 13,0 M€
Total Equity is almost 216 M€, as a consequence of improved net profit
Net Financial Position Excl. IFRS 16(**) is 109 M€ (Net Debt) , including:
upfront cash out for the acquisitions of 65 M€ plus 0,75 M€ of adjustment
non-interestbearing debt for a total of 26,4 M€ related to earn-outs and put & call liability (13,3% of Blampin)
Operating cash flow generation is strong in Q1
Net Financial Position, stands at 156,7 M€
Including 47,6 M€ IFRS16 liabilities, of which abt. 4,0 M€ related to the 2- year charter agreement of the 5th reefer vessel