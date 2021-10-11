Log in
    ORS   IT0005138703

ORSERO S.P.A.

(ORS)
Orsero S p A : parteciperà alla Virtual Star Conference – Fall edition

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Comunicato stampa

ORSERO PARTECIPERÀ ALLA VIRTUAL STAR CONFERENCE FALL EDITION

12 E 13 OTTOBRE 2021

Milano, 11 ottobre 2021 - Orsero S.p.A, leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, parteciperà martedì 12 e mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021 alla Virtual STAR Conference Fall Edition.

L'evento organizzato da Borsa Italiana è dedicato alle società quotate sul segmento STAR per presentare i risultati del primo semestre 2021 e le prospettive future ad investitori italiani e internazionali. Per questa edizione, gli incontri saranno organizzati in modalità virtuale, consentendo alle società quotate di effettuare meeting in remoto, in modalità one to one o in piccoli gruppi.

La presentazione per gli investitori sarà resa disponibile sul sito istituzionale www.orserogroup.it, sezione "Investors/Bilanci, Relazioni E Presentazioni".

ORSERO WILL ATTEND THE VIRTUAL STAR CONFERENCE FALL EDITION

OCTOBER 12TH AND 13TH 2021

Milan, 11 October 2021 - Orsero S.p.A, leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables, will participate on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 October 2021 in the Virtual STAR Conference Fall Edition.

The event organized by Borsa Italiana is dedicated to companies listed on the STAR segment to present the results of the first half of 2021 and the future growth to domestic and international investors. For this edition, the meetings will be organized in virtual mode, allowing listed companies to hold meetings remotely, one to one or in small groups.

The presentation for investors will be made available on the institutional website www.orserogroup.it, section "Investors / Financial statements, Reports and Presentations".

www.orserogroup.it

Investor Relations

Edoardo Dupanloup | M. +39 347 449 6044| investor.relations@orserogroup.it

Ufficio stampa Corporate CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 | angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Martina Zuccherini | martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

Disclaimer

Orsero S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 056 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net income 2021 14,5 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2021 78,0 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 169 M 196 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 690
Free-Float 51,0%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,64 €
Average target price 12,57 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Managers and Directors
Raffaella Orsero Deputy Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer & MD
Matteo Colombini Co-CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paolo Prudenziati Non-Executive Chairman
Tommaso Cotto Chief Operating Officer
Armando de Sanna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSERO S.P.A.53.99%196
BID CORPORATION LIMITED25.46%7 386
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.-4.67%3 192
METCASH LIMITED18.34%2 824
MARR S.P.A.22.18%1 586
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.33.55%1 302