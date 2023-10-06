(Alliance News) - Orsero Spa on Friday announced that it has concluded its share buyback program for which 70,000 shares were taken over in the period between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 at an average price of EUR14.1996 and a countervalue of EUR994,500.00.

As of today, the company holds 616,245 treasury shares or 3.5 percent of the share capital.

Orsero on Friday closed in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR14.08 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

