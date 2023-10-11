(Alliance News) - Orsero Spa announced Wednesday that it has initiated a buyback program of 140,000 of its own ordinary shares.

For the plan, which will extend until no later than Nov. 30, the company will be able to invest EUR2.0 million maximum. Intesa Sanpaolo Spa will handle the purchases.

Orsero's stock closed Wednesday up 2.0 percent at EUR14.48 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

