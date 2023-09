September 29, 2023 at 10:30 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Orsero Spa announced Friday the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum of 70,000 shares with no par value indicated, for a maximum value of EUR1.0 million.

The purchase program started today will end on October 31.

Orsero's stock is up 3.0 percent at EUR14.44 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

