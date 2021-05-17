Log in
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
195;rsted A/S Ørsted Breaks Ground On First Renewable Hydrogen Project

05/17/2021 | 10:16am EDT
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
   Today, Dan Jørgensen, the Danish minister for Climate, Energy & 
Utilities, led the groundbreaking ceremony of the H2RES project, marking 
the onsite construction start of Ørsted's first renewable hydrogen 
project. 
 
   H2RES will have a capacity of 2 MW and will be situated on Ørsted's 
premises on Avedøre Holme in Copenhagen. The project will 
investigate how to best combine an efficient electrolyser with the 
fluctuating power supply from offshore wind, using Ørsted's two 3.6 
MW offshore wind turbines at Avedøre Holme. 
 
   The facility will produce up to around 1,000 kg of renewable hydrogen a 
day, which will be used to fuel zero-emission road transport in the 
Greater Copenhagen area and on Zealand. The project is expected to 
produce its first hydrogen in late 2021. 
 
   In less than three years, Ørsted has, with partners, established 
nine renewable hydrogen projects in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, 
and the United Kingdom so far, spanning from demonstration projects like 
H2RES to industrial-scale visions like the potentially 1,300 MW 'Green 
Fuels for Denmark' project. 
 
   Anders Nordstrøm, Vice President and Head of Ørsted's hydrogen 
and PtX activities, says: 
 
   "H2RES will be a small, but very important first step in realising 
Ørsted's large ambitions for renewable hydrogen, which has fast 
proven itself as a centrepiece in the green transformation of the 
European economy to net-zero emissions by 2050. At Ørsted, we 
believe that renewable hydrogen can become an industrial stronghold of 
several European economies, including Denmark, while also contributing 
significantly to bringing down emissions from the hard-to-abate sectors 
in transport and industry." 
 
   The Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program (EUDP) under 
the Danish Energy Agency has previously awarded DKK 34.6 million to the 
development of the H2RES project to Ørsted, Everfuel Europe A/S, 
NEL Hydrogen A/S, Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, DSV Panalpina A/S, 
Hydrogen Denmark, and Energinet Elsystemansvar A/S. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Michael Korsgaard 
 
   + 45 99 55 94 25 
 
   mikon@orsted.dk 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   + 45 99 55 79 96 
 
   ir@orsted.dk 
 
   About Ørsted 
 
   The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. 
Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind 
farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and 
provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the 
world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index 
of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is 
recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on 
climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,311 
people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). 
In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). 
Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and 
Twitter. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- EN_NFO_H2RES_groundbreaking 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ec8e0969-2aad-4252-9bb7-5b20d982dfd8

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-21 1015ET

