    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
195;rsted A/S Ørsted Completes Partnership With Norges Bank Investment Management On Borssele 1 & 2

05/31/2021 | 07:26am EDT
ORSTED 
 
   Further to the announcement 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=zNy_gUjllESya48_5E35f28AFPrcdmZs0kiozXAOrbBrQDcm4VlyVgAUxlmzDGY2lt70swAhQ63lRGYMQbBPyuGHL66zhlCAZPXr9v89ssX1P0sddEDb0ZWPgft8ZEc9hYsfaiayWbsBl7akphjRtg== 
issued on 7 April 2021, Ørsted has today completed the divestment 
of 50 % of the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands to 
Norges Bank Investment Management. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Michael Korsgaard 
 
   +45 99 55 94 25 
 
   mikon@orsted.dk 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jXrYqmpn0qpM8ki32uJ9-KpsgEc37LKtMzMf7CRa4HkDR661LTa19jusS-UcAk--QOCJ-49goVd9uDTDSKSeog== 
 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   +45 99 55 79 96 
 
   ir@orsted.dk 
 
   About Ørsted 
 
   The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. 
Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind 
farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and 
provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the 
world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index 
of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is 
recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on 
climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,311 
people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). 
In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). 
Visit ørsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and 
Twitter. 
 
   About Norges Bank Investment Management 
 
   Norges Bank Investment Management is the asset management division of 
Norges Bank, the Norwegian central bank. As manager of the Government 
Pension Fund Global, its mission is to safeguard and build financial 
wealth for future generations in Norway. Norges Bank Investment 
Management aims for the highest possible long-term return within the 
investment mandate set by the Norwegian Ministry of Finance. The fund is 
invested globally in equity, fixed income, and real assets and had 
investments worth 10,914 billion Norwegian kroner (EUR 1,042 billion) as 
at 31 December 2020. Norges Bank Investment Management was given a 
mandate to invest in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure from 1 
January 2020. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- EN_NFO_BSW_Completed_FINAL 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5e727ac0-3fe0-4c07-84c3-61b8065ecb75

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-21 0725ET

