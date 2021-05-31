195;rsted A/S Ørsted Completes Partnership With Norges Bank Investment Management On Borssele 1 & 2

TIDMORSTED
Further to the announcement
issued on 7 April 2021, Ørsted has today completed the divestment
of 50 % of the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands to
Norges Bank Investment Management.
For further information, please contact:
Media Relations
Michael Korsgaard
+45 99 55 94 25
mikon@orsted.dk
Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+45 99 55 79 96
ir@orsted.dk
