ORSTED A/S

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
195;rsted A/S Ørsted Completes The Divestment Of Its Danish Power Distribution, Residential Customer, And City Light Businesses

08/31/2020 | 04:33am EDT
TIDMORSTED 
 
   Today, Ørsted finalised the divestment of its Danish power 
distribution business (Radius), residential customer business, and City 
Light business to SEAS-NVE. 
 
   As part of the transaction, approximately 750 employees have been 
transferred from Ørsted to SEAS-NVE. 
 
   Henrik Poulsen, CEO and President of Ørsted, states: 
 
   "SEAS-NVE is a great new home for our Danish customer activities. At 
Ørsted, we're committed to a global build-out of our renewable 
energy production, and our Danish customer activities wouldn't get the 
attention they deserve in the future. We're therefore no longer the 
right owner. I'd like to take this opportunity to warmly thank all the 
employees for their dedicated efforts for Ørsted and their 
significant contribution to our strategic transformation over the past 
years." 
 
   The transaction leads to changes in Ørsted's Board of Directors, as 
the two employee-elected board members Hanne Steen Andersen and Poul 
Dreyer will be joining SEAS-NVE. Instead, the two alternates Daniel Tas 
Sandermann and Ole Henriksen will join Ørsted's Board of Directors. 
Daniel Tas Sandermann has been employed with Ørsted for five years 
and heads Commercial & Strategy Execution in Markets & Bioenergy, and 
Ole Henriksen has been employed with Ørsted for 13 years and works 
as an engineer in the same business unit. 
 
   Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ørsted 
A/S, says: 
 
   "I'd like to sincerely thank Hanne and Poul for their hard work and for 
their dedication to the Board during the last 14 and 11 years, 
respectively. I wish them both all the best in the future as part of 
SEAS-NVE." 
 
   The information provided in this announcement does not change 
Ørsted's previously announced guidance and expected investment 
level for the 2020 financial year. 
 
   For further details, please contact: 
 
 
 
 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Ulrik Frøhlke 
 
   +45 99 55 95 60 
 
 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   +45 99 55 79 96 
 
   Ørsted's vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green 
energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and 
bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. 
Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 
most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. 
Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,000 people. 
Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, 
the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For 
more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on 
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 31AUG2020_Company announcement_Closing of RBC divestment 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96e7d7b3-5f3d-486f-ba58-c7c8f4fbc0ec

