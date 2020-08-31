195;rsted A/S Ørsted Completes The Divestment Of Its Danish Power Distribution, Residential Customer, And City Light Businesses

TIDMORSTED
Today, Ørsted finalised the divestment of its Danish power
distribution business (Radius), residential customer business, and City
Light business to SEAS-NVE.
As part of the transaction, approximately 750 employees have been
transferred from Ørsted to SEAS-NVE.
Henrik Poulsen, CEO and President of Ørsted, states:
"SEAS-NVE is a great new home for our Danish customer activities. At
Ørsted, we're committed to a global build-out of our renewable
energy production, and our Danish customer activities wouldn't get the
attention they deserve in the future. We're therefore no longer the
right owner. I'd like to take this opportunity to warmly thank all the
employees for their dedicated efforts for Ørsted and their
significant contribution to our strategic transformation over the past
years."
The transaction leads to changes in Ørsted's Board of Directors, as
the two employee-elected board members Hanne Steen Andersen and Poul
Dreyer will be joining SEAS-NVE. Instead, the two alternates Daniel Tas
Sandermann and Ole Henriksen will join Ørsted's Board of Directors.
Daniel Tas Sandermann has been employed with Ørsted for five years
and heads Commercial & Strategy Execution in Markets & Bioenergy, and
Ole Henriksen has been employed with Ørsted for 13 years and works
as an engineer in the same business unit.
Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ørsted
A/S, says:
"I'd like to sincerely thank Hanne and Poul for their hard work and for
their dedication to the Board during the last 14 and 11 years,
respectively. I wish them both all the best in the future as part of
SEAS-NVE."
The information provided in this announcement does not change
Ørsted's previously announced guidance and expected investment
level for the 2020 financial year.
