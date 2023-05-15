Advanced search
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:38:23 2023-05-15 am EDT
663.80 DKK   +1.69%
05:17aAker Carbon Capture Gets Orsted Deal Worth Over EUR200 Million
DJ
05:05aAker Carbon Capture Jumps 13% after Securing EUR200 Million Order for Ørsted's Project in Denmark
MT
05:04aØrsted Secures 20-Year Contract for Carbon Capture, Storage Project in Denmark
MT
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Aker Carbon Capture Gets Orsted Deal Worth Over EUR200 Million

05/15/2023 | 05:17am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Norway's Aker Carbon Capture said Monday it has been awarded a contract worth more than 200 million euros ($217.1 million) by Orsted to deliver equipment to the Orsted Kalundborg Hub large-scale carbon capture and storage project in Denmark.

As the carbon capture provider, Aker said it will deliver five of its Just Catch standardized carbon capture units, additional equipment such as liquefaction systems, and temporary carbon dioxide storage and on- and off-loading facilities.

The facilities will be delivered to Orsted's wood chip-fired Asnaes Power Station and the Avedore Power Station's straw-fired boiler and will have an installed design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes carbon dioxide a year combined.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-23 0516ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 1.25% 646 Real-time Quote.-11.33%
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA 16.25% 12.45 Real-time Quote.-7.35%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 1.72% 36.68 Real-time Quote.-3.58%
ORSTED A/S 1.65% 662.8 Delayed Quote.3.41%
fermer