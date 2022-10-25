Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Orsted A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-10-24 am EDT
600.00 DKK   +4.42%
02:08aDanish offshore wind power developers plan major capacity increase
RE
02:07aØrsted, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to Build Offshore Wind Farms
MT
01:13aOrsted A/s : Ørsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure partners join forces to develop approx. 5.2 gigawatts of offshore wind in Denmark
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danish offshore wind power developers plan major capacity increase

10/25/2022 | 02:08am EDT
comPower-generating windmill turbines are seen at an offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have teamed up to develop 5.2 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind in Denmark, corresponding to more than double the country's current installed capacity, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The total of four projects will be developed through the so-called open-door procedure where the developers takes initiative to build an offshore wind farm without a government tender.

"Orsted and CIP hope that the projects can be built prior to and in parallel with the projects in the government tenders," the companies said, adding that the projects might be feasible already by 2027 or 2028.

It is not yet certain that the partnership will be able to actually build the projects as they will need to obtain approval from authorities. Denmark today has 2.3 gigawatt of offshore wind installed.

CIP was founded by former Orsted executives in 2012 and has since become a major developer and fund manager within renewable energy. Orsted is the world's largest developer of offshore wind.

The 50/50 partnership is subject to merger clearance, which is expected before the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 77 174 M 10 249 M 10 249 M
Net income 2022 17 378 M 2 308 M 2 308 M
Net Debt 2022 36 646 M 4 867 M 4 867 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 252 B 33 481 M 33 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 292
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 600,00 DKK
Average target price 830,84 DKK
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lerup Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S-31.20%33 481
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.51%140 776
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.82%68 564
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-15.45%68 111
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.99%58 298
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-15.98%54 554