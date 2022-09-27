Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Orsted A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-09-26 am EDT
652.10 DKK   -3.13%
12:01aEnergy Dome, Ørsted to Partner on Energy Storage Facilities
BU
09/26Australia - a land of promise and hurdles for offshore wind developers
RE
09/26Analysis-Australia - a land of promise and hurdles for offshore wind developers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy Dome, Ørsted to Partner on Energy Storage Facilities

09/27/2022 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Energy Dome and renewable energy leader Ørsted will work together to explore possibilities to deploy one or more ‘CO2 Battery’ long-duration energy storage plants to support Ørsted’s renewable energy projects in Europe

Energy Dome announced today a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind and a market-leading renewable energy company, to run a feasibility study on the deployment of a 20 MW / 200 MWh energy storage facility using Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery technology at one or more Ørsted sites.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005112/en/

Energy Dome's CO2 Battery facility (Photo: Business Wire)

Energy Dome's CO2 Battery facility (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership aims to use long-duration energy storage to provide baseload renewable energy to Ørsted’s end-use customers, mitigating the growing variability in energy supply, and providing grid stability services. The agreement includes an option to develop multiple additional CO2 Battery energy storage facilities, with the potential for the first 20 MW project slated to begin construction already during the second half of 2024.

The feasibility study project with Ørsted, which will dispatch renewable energy over periods of 10 hours or longer, is a milestone in Energy Dome’s roadmap on the development of multiple commercial CO2 Battery energy storage facilities. The first such site will be located in Continental Europe. This milestone follows the completion of Energy Dome’s first commercial demonstration facility in Sardinia, Italy, and the announcement of a new commercial utility-scale facility in Sardinia, under a partnership with Italian energy company A2A.

For Ørsted, testing the CO2 Battery energy storage project is part of the company’s plan to provide a comprehensive flexible solution that increases both the availability and reliability of green energy also with the aid of long duration energy storage.

Kieran White, VP Europe Onshore at Ørsted, said: “As a company focused on quickly scaling the build-out of wind, solar, Power-to-X and other renewable energy solutions, we are delighted to work with Energy Dome to explore how we can deploy their innovative long-duration energy storage technology. We consider the CO2 Battery solution to be a really promising alternative for long-duration energy storage. This technology could potentially help us decarbonise electrical grids by making renewable energy dispatchable.”

Claudio Spadacini, Founder and CEO of Energy Dome, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Ørsted, a clean energy pioneer and the world’s most sustainable energy company, on our shared vision of deploying as much energy storage as possible to enable 100 % renewable energy on the grid. Energy Dome looks forward to helping Ørsted achieve their renewable energy and energy storage goals as they expand into new markets.”

About Energy Dome
Energy Dome is an energy storage solution provider that is unlocking renewable energy by making solar and wind power dispatchable using the CO2 Battery. Led by a team with a track record of innovation in the energy sector, Energy Dome’s low-cost energy storage technology helps accelerate the global transition to renewable energy by enabling greater penetration of renewables on the grid. Energy Dome is currently starting construction on another 20 MW/200 MWh energy storage facility in Sardinia, Italy, in partnership with A2A and is developing a pipeline of projects in Europe, the U.S. and other regions around the world. For more information, please visit www.energydome.com.

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,016 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Ørsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit Ørsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ORSTED A/S
12:01aEnergy Dome, Ørsted to Partner on Energy Storage Facilities
BU
09/26Australia - a land of promise and hurdles for offshore wind developers
RE
09/26Analysis-Australia - a land of promise and hurdles for offshore wind developers
RE
09/23Octopus Energy Generation Boosts Stake in Ørsted's Lincs Offshore Wind Farm to 23%
MT
09/23Octopus Energy Generation ups stake in UK offshore wind farm
RE
09/22Nexans Wins Second Contract to Supply Export Cable System for Ørsted's Wind Farm in US
MT
09/21Ørsted Calls For Extra Taxes Only on Windfall Profits
MT
09/21Orsted A/s : Ørsted comments on the high energy prices
PU
09/20Citizens Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Source 100% Renewable Power for Entire Opera..
CI
09/19Ørsted Closes Purchase of Onshore Wind Platform Ostwind
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORSTED A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 80 725 M 10 467 M 10 467 M
Net income 2022 17 313 M 2 245 M 2 245 M
Net Debt 2022 32 537 M 4 219 M 4 219 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 274 B 35 528 M 35 528 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 292
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 652,10 DKK
Average target price 877,75 DKK
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lerup Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S-19.40%36 994
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.08%162 134
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.13%79 853
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.66%79 714
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.46%64 727
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.94%61 809