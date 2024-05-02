Interim report for the first quarter of 2024 – Operating profit in line with expectations, with offshore site earnings increasing 18 %. Business plan progressing with Sunrise Wind award and completion of two offshore wind farms

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
2.5.2024 | Ørsted A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)
Today, Ørsted’s Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first quarter of 2024.
Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, says in a comment to the interim report for the first quarter of 2024:
“With the ramp-up of generation from Greater Changhua 1 and 2a and South Fork and the high wind speeds in the first quarter of 2024, our operating profit (EBITDA) excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees amounted to DKK 7.5 billion, an increase of DKK 0.6 billion compared to the same period last year, which was driven by an 18 % increase in our offshore site earnings. This was in line with our expectations, and we reiterate our full-year EBITDA guidance.
“During this quarter, we have been constructing 7.6 GW of offshore wind across our regions, and we have reached significant milestones by finalising the construction of Greater Changhua 1 and 2a in Taiwan and South Fork in the US. Both wind farms are expected to reach final commissioning during second quarter. We remain focused on project execution and on de-risking the continued supply chain challenges in the industry.
“As part of our partnership and divestment programme, we have executed on two milestones. In the US, we have divested a share of four onshore wind farms with a total capacity of 957 MW to Stonepeak, and in Europe, we’ve taken the strategic decision to prioritise other markets for onshore renewables, and consequently, we’ve signed an agreement with ENGIE under which they will acquire our onshore wind and solar assets in France.”
Earnings from offshore sites amounted to DKK 6.9 billion, which was DKK 1.1 billion higher than in the same period last year. The increase was due to higher wind, ramp-up of Greater Changhua 1 and 2a and South Fork, and higher prices on the inflation-indexed CfDs and green certificates. This was partly offset by reduced capacity in the export transmission cables at Hornsea 1 due to an issue with the electrical infrastructure, which is being resolved during the second quarter.
Net profit amounted to DKK 2.6 billion, which was below the same period last year. While net profit was positively impacted by higher EBITDA and an impairment reversal on our Sunrise Wind project, our tax expenses were affected by the recognition of a deferred tax liability related to an initial tax equity contribution for our US onshore project, Eleven Mile.
Return on capital employed (ROCE) came in at -12 %, primarily due to the impairment losses and cancellation fees impacting EBIT during the 12-month period. ROCE adjusted for impairment losses and cancellation fees in Q1 2024 was 12.5 %.
