Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Orsted A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:11 2022-12-06 am EST
670.45 DKK   +1.91%
02:48aNorway to make first offshore wind tender awards by autumn 2023
RE
02:45aNorway to make first offshore wind tender awards by autumn 2023
RE
01:26aØrsted, Skovgaard To Jointly Develop New Hydrogen Facility In Denmark
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway to make first offshore wind tender awards by autumn 2023

12/06/2022 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government plans to make its first awards in an offshore wind power tender by the summer or autumn of 2023, it said on Tuesday as it published long-awaited criteria for companies to take part in the bidding.

The Nordic country, a major producer of oil and gas as well as hydropower, plans to commission up to 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040.

A wide range of utilities, oil and gas producers and engineering companies have lined up to develop offshore power projects in Norway, including Equinor, Shell, BP, Orsted, Statkraft and Eni. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.54% 483.5 Delayed Quote.46.29%
BRENT OIL 0.64% 83.43 Delayed Quote.10.28%
ENI SPA -0.42% 13.834 Delayed Quote.13.21%
EQUINOR ASA -0.61% 366 Real-time Quote.56.10%
ORSTED A/S 1.53% 657.9 Delayed Quote.-21.23%
SHELL PLC 0.42% 2375.5 Delayed Quote.46.47%
WTI 0.17% 77.552 Delayed Quote.6.45%
All news about ORSTED A/S
02:48aNorway to make first offshore wind tender awards by autumn 2023
RE
02:45aNorway to make first offshore wind tender awards by autumn 2023
RE
01:26aØrsted, Skovgaard To Jointly Develop New Hydrogen Facility In Denmark
MT
01:22aOrsted A/s : Ørsted and Skovgaard Energy join forces to develop large-scale Power-to-X fac..
PU
12/05ORSTED : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/29Denmark's Ørsted Prices $518 Million Of Green Hybrid Capital Securities
MT
11/29Orsted A/s : Ørsted backs nature restoration in Danish coastal zones for the benefit of bo..
PU
11/29Ørsted Launches Tender Offer for $363 Million of Hybrid Capital Securities
MT
11/29Ørsted to Issue $519 Million Green Hybrid Capital Securities
MT
11/29Ørsted issues EUR green hybrid capital securities
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORSTED A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 93 680 M 13 244 M 13 244 M
Net income 2022 17 161 M 2 426 M 2 426 M
Net Debt 2022 41 643 M 5 887 M 5 887 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 276 B 39 081 M 39 081 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 7 681
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 657,90 DKK
Average target price 782,43 DKK
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lerup Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S-21.23%39 081
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.74%169 306
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.13%76 637
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.81%73 244
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.66%71 316
ENEL S.P.A.-25.25%56 107