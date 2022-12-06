Norway to make first offshore wind tender awards by autumn 2023

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government plans to make its first awards in an offshore wind power tender by the summer or autumn of 2023, it said on Tuesday as it published long-awaited criteria for companies to take part in the bidding.

The Nordic country, a major producer of oil and gas as well as hydropower, plans to commission up to 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040.

A wide range of utilities, oil and gas producers and engineering companies have lined up to develop offshore power projects in Norway, including Equinor, Shell, BP, Orsted, Statkraft and Eni. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)