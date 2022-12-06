Norway to make first offshore wind tender awards by autumn 2023

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government plans
to make its first awards in an offshore wind power tender by the
summer or autumn of 2023, it said on Tuesday as it published
long-awaited criteria for companies to take part in the bidding.
The Nordic country, a major producer of oil and gas as well
as hydropower, plans to commission up to 30 GW of offshore wind
capacity by 2040.
A wide range of utilities, oil and gas producers and
engineering companies have lined up to develop offshore power
projects in Norway, including Equinor, Shell,
BP, Orsted, Statkraft and Eni.
