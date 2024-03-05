Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Notification of managers’ transactions



05-March-2024 / 17:38 CET/CEST





5.3.2024 17:37:58 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Senior Vice President and President of Region APAC Per Mejnert Kristensen in the attached PDF document.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations

Carsten Birkeland Kjær

+45 99 55 77 65

cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig

+45 99 55 90 95

ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Attachments

Company announcement Per Mejnert Kristensen.pdf

Per Mejnert Kristensen notification 5 March 2024.pdf

News Source: Ritzau