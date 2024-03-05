Notification of managers’ transactions

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
5.3.2024 17:37:58 CET | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Senior Vice President and President of Region APAC Per Mejnert Kristensen in the attached PDF document.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ritzau
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|307822
|EQS News ID:
|1852077
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service