Financials DKK USD Sales 2021 58 463 M 8 855 M 8 855 M Net income 2021 11 836 M 1 793 M 1 793 M Net Debt 2021 25 292 M 3 831 M 3 831 M P/E ratio 2021 24,8x Yield 2021 1,79% Capitalization 290 B 43 780 M 43 851 M EV / Sales 2021 5,38x EV / Sales 2022 5,34x Nbr of Employees 6 672 Free-Float 44,8% Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 24 Last Close Price 689,00 DKK Average target price 927,23 DKK Spread / Average Target 34,6% Managers and Directors Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer Lene Skole-S°rensen Deputy Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ORSTED A/S -17.50% 43 780 NEXTERA ENERGY -17.28% 151 536 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -1.38% 79 589 ENEL S.P.A. -2.73% 78 310 SOUTHERN COMPANY 1.33% 72 056 IBERDROLA, S.A. -1.92% 70 890