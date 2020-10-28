Log in
Orsted A/S : 195;rsted A/S Interim Report For The First Nine Months Of 2020 -- Strong Financial Results. Portfolio Transformation Completed.

10/28/2020 | 03:16am EDT
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
   Today, Ørsted's Board of Directors approved the interim report for 
the first nine months (9M) of 2020. Our operating profit (EBITDA) 
amounted to DKK 13.1 billion, a 2% increase compared to the same period 
last year. 
 
   Earnings from offshore and onshore wind farms in operation increased by 
16% to DKK 11.6 billion driven by the ramp-up of power generation from 
Hornsea 1, Borssele 1 & 2, Lockett, Sage Draw, and Plum Creek. 
 
   In August, we closed the divestment of our Danish power distribution, 
residential customer, and city light businesses. The transaction 
resulted in a gain of DKK 11.1 billion. As a result, net profit amounted 
to DKK 14.6 billion. 
 
   Return on capital employed (ROCE) came in at 9%. 
 
   The green share of our heat and power generation increased from 83% to 
89%. 
 
   Our EBITDA guidance is unchanged relative to the guidance in our interim 
financial report for H1 2020, and thus we reiterate our EBITDA guidance 
of DKK 16-17 billion in 2020. We maintain our expectations for gross 
investments of DKK 28-30 billion in 2020. 
 
   Henrik Poulsen, CEO and President of Ørsted, says: 
 
   "Despite the tenacious COVID-19 pandemic, our operations and financial 
performance in Q3 remain stable and fully in line with our expectations 
from the beginning of the year. 
 
 
 
   In Q3 2020, we reached an important strategic milestone for Ørsted 
as we completed our portfolio transformation into a global renewable 
energy company with the divestment of our Danish power distribution 
(Radius), residential customer, and city light businesses to the Danish 
energy company SEAS-NVE. 
 
   The construction of offshore wind, onshore wind, and solar PV assets 
across the globe is progressing satisfactorily, despite the challenges 
caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Q3, we commissioned our onshore wind 
farm Willow Creek in Nebraska, US, and installed the last wind turbine 
at our offshore wind farm Borssele 1 & 2 in the Netherlands. 
 
   We took final investment decision on the onshore wind farm Western Trail 
in Texas in September. The greenfield project has a capacity of 367MW, 
is eligible for 100% PTC, and is expected to be commissioned during Q3 
2021. 
 
   In addition, we acquired Haystack, a 298MW onshore wind development 
project in Nebraska, in October. The late-stage project further expands 
our portfolio in the SPP region. Haystack is expected to be commissioned 
during Q4 2021 and is also eligible for 100% PTC. 
 
   In October, we have submitted bids in the up to 2.5GW auction in New 
York. We expect to receive the outcome of the auction before year end. 
 
   Together with Yara, the world's leading fertilizer company, we have 
launched a joint renewable hydrogen project in the Netherlands. The 
project will include a 100MW electrolyser plant generating renewable 
hydrogen based on Ørsted's offshore wind farms. The renewable 
hydrogen will replace fossil-based hydrogen in the production of green 
ammonia at Yara's ammonia manufacturing facility with the potential to 
abate more than 100,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year. 
 
   In mid-October, the Renescience plant in Northwich, UK, was successfully 
commissioned after passing the final performance test. With the 
commissioning of Renescience, we reached an important milestone, and we 
will now continue to monitor the plant's performance, while exploring 
the broader commercial potential of the waste treatment technology. 
 
 
 
 
 
   In September, the Board of Directors appointed Mads Nipper my successor 
as CEO of Ørsted. Mads is a highly accomplished leader, and with 
his visionary thinking and strategic skills, Ørsted's continued 
global expansion is in very good hands. It has been an exceptional 
privilege to be part of the Ørsted team over the past eight years. 
This will be my last report as CEO, and therefore I will conclude by 
expressing my deepest gratitude to Ørsted's shareholders, the Board 
of Directors, the management team and not least Ørsted's employees 
for their relentless pursuit of our vision and their confidence and 
support during my tenure." 
 
   Financial key figures for Q3 2020 and 9M 2020: 
 
 
 
 
DKK million               Q3 2020  Q3 2019       %   9M 2020   9M 2019% 
------------------------  -------  -------  ------  --------  -------- ----- 
EBITDA                      3,360    4,116   (18%)    13,121    12,871      2% 
Profit (loss) for the 
 period from cont. 
 operations                12,016    1,443    n.a.    14,553     5,175    181% 
Profit (loss) for the 
 period from discont. 
 operations                    18       34   (47%)      (26)      (27)    (4%) 
Profit (loss) for the 
 period                    12,034    1,477    n.a.    14,527     5,148    182% 
Cash flows from 
 operating activities       1,941      871    123%     9,710     8,263     18% 
Gross investments         (9,263)  (7,222)     28%  (18,328)  (14,489)     26% 
Divestments                20,506      260    n.a.    20,558     2,927    n.a. 
Free cash flow             13,184  (6,091)    n.a.    11,940   (3,299)    n.a. 
Net interest-bearing 
 debt                       8,216   12,082   (32%)     8,216    12,082   (32%) 
FFO/adjusted net debt         36%      47%  (11%p)       36%       47%  (11%p) 
ROCE                           9%      29%  (20%p)        9%       29%  (20%p) 
------------------------  -------  -------  ------  --------  --------  ------ 
 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Media Relations                   Investor Relations 
 
   Martin Barlebo                       Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   +45 99 55 95 52                    +45 99 55 79 96 
 
 
 
 
 
   Earnings call 
 
   In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings 
call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, 28 October 
2020 at 14:00 CEST. 
 
 
 
 
 
   Denmark: +45 82 33 31 94 
 
   International: +44 333 300 9274 
 
   USA: +1 833 526 8398 
 
   The earnings call can be followed live at: 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=YXdDA5IH8Ta3ELFvSBqD59RmuSlCuV5KQcqLHWFMAgMZY7WwXA6hnfbbT2qAqhOECPz6ju5Xoo_s_5S3SBVEi7630HmskubTn7_iffLk-MCS-azaJk59HK8Zfli2KQjIJBe_TY3qUT7T1wKjiew8KBZRdyDItZDqXms3DAQ5EMfOfGtV5BqXyCqe4RnyiOlivELPWQTfNYVX0wmF1JoCBXUEX01--txTboZ3kjn8-hEthTgxh5tvgsD0IVxrUoIy0qqEXAF7DdlqVp14JfsUbcJYzAriwNuoT7RoPW0Oq-hFyWsk6vpxnc1HbWJigy0YywkEo7PSISBrlQxNwBwTQQcFK_65HZvFfDNNkHgGF-8= 
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/79p2v9ea 
 
   Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at: 
 
   www.orsted.com/en/investors/ir-material/financial-reports-and-presentations#0 
 
 
   The interim report is available for download at: 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=QtQO82iUcayluMfcDuHCErnYhla6D2dZMXvyAi_qBLF0vRsN8g3tgiucE-5nCR8Gyeoh5ZjuzpPTSs6BlhCApwVPM8aqOk4iKWXDEiOUiBf43bG4Z6es9lyUng4Kp4i3xr_dUf4DqqiGY40V0CT-MnjQOcz3KwhDZ3phVpK11bS3rwiJRMEr-aqrUPZH8PqaFx-QgjKPnlOaTtAR-aCk8kVl8lSB6MRLyeqSjWoUwmMKm0VBE1VSHQi62OeocTuP 
www.orsted.com/en/investors/ir-material/financial-reports-and-presentations#0 
 
 
   The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. 
Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind 
farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and 
provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in 
Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable 
corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A 
List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, 
Ørsted employs 6,120 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on 
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 
billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, 
LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. 
 
 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- 28OCT2020_Company announcement_Ørsted financial results_9M2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d38f006e-f5d6-4c72-b844-cd03384e1a36 
 
 
   -- Ørsted Interim financial report_9M2020 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eb09f0ce-729b-49a8-b662-e74a9876bc00 
 
 
   -- Ørsted - Q3 2020 - Investor presentation - 20201028 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/383cb5e0-b84f-46ff-a867-5f0db8625ae6

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0315ET


Financials
Sales 2020 59 309 M 9 390 M 9 390 M
Net income 2020 12 013 M 1 902 M 1 902 M
Net Debt 2020 23 507 M 3 722 M 3 722 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 1,18%
Capitalization 400 B 63 656 M 63 368 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,14x
EV / Sales 2021 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 6 731
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 869,80 DKK
Last Close Price 953,20 DKK
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -8,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Benny Gøbel Non-Independent Director
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S38.35%63 656
ENEL S.P.A.6.05%90 081
IBERDROLA, S.A.15.47%77 328
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.42%68 584
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.03%68 528
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.48%64 012
