Orsted A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notice Of The Annual General Meeting 2021 Of Ørsted A/S

The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Monday, 1
March 2021, at 10:00 CET.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to hold
the annual general meeting as a completely electronic general meeting
without the possibility of physical attendance.
The agenda for the annual general meeting is:
-- approval of the annual report for 2020 and distribution of profit
-- advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2020
-- discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
-- proposals from the Board of Directors (amendment of Remuneration Policy
and new Article 16 in the Articles of Association)
-- election and remuneration of board members
-- election of auditor.
The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the annual
general meeting.
The Board of Directors has decided to recommend the election of Henrik
Poulsen and Julia King, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, as new members of
the Board of Directors.
On the nomination of Henrik Poulsen and Julia King, Thomas Thune
Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, said:
"We have nominated two very strong candidates for the Board of
Directors. Julia King has a strong international background within
engineering in both industry and academia, including Rolls-Royce plc,
the University of Cambridge, and Imperial College. She possesses a deep
knowledge of renewable energy and government policy perspectives from
positions, among others, as member of the Committee on Climate Change
and non-executive director of the Green Investment Bank.
Henrik Poulsen has a unique company and industry knowledge from his
former role as CEO of Ørsted, and it's is the assessment of the
Board of Directors that an appointment of Henrik Poulsen will ensure
that his vision, skills, and industry experience remain available to the
company. Furthermore, it will also provide strong continuity in the
governance and management of the company. I look forward to having them
on board."
Information about the nominated candidates' other executive positions,
independence, experience, and special competences is included in the
notice of the annual general meeting.
