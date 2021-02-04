Orsted A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notice Of The Annual General Meeting 2021 Of Ørsted A/S

Log in
Orsted A/S : Notice Of The Annual General Meeting 2021 Of Ørsted A/S

02/04/2021 | 08:20am EST
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
 
   The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Monday, 1 
March 2021, at 10:00 CET. 
 
   Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to hold 
the annual general meeting as a completely electronic general meeting 
without the possibility of physical attendance. 
 
   The agenda for the annual general meeting is: 
 
 
   -- approval of the annual report for 2020 and distribution of profit 
 
   -- advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2020 
 
   -- discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board 
 
   -- proposals from the Board of Directors (amendment of Remuneration Policy 
      and new Article 16 in the Articles of Association) 
 
   -- election and remuneration of board members 
 
   -- election of auditor. 
 
 
   The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the annual 
general meeting. 
 
   The Board of Directors has decided to recommend the election of Henrik 
Poulsen and Julia King, Baroness Brown of Cambridge, as new members of 
the Board of Directors. 
 
   On the nomination of Henrik Poulsen and Julia King, Thomas Thune 
Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S, said: 
 
   "We have nominated two very strong candidates for the Board of 
Directors. Julia King has a strong international background within 
engineering in both industry and academia, including Rolls-Royce plc, 
the University of Cambridge, and Imperial College. She possesses a deep 
knowledge of renewable energy and government policy perspectives from 
positions, among others, as member of the Committee on Climate Change 
and non-executive director of the Green Investment Bank. 
 
   Henrik Poulsen has a unique company and industry knowledge from his 
former role as CEO of Ørsted, and it's is the assessment of the 
Board of Directors that an appointment of Henrik Poulsen will ensure 
that his vision, skills, and industry experience remain available to the 
company. Furthermore, it will also provide strong continuity in the 
governance and management of the company. I look forward to having them 
on board." 
 
   Information about the nominated candidates' other executive positions, 
independence, experience, and special competences is included in the 
notice of the annual general meeting. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
 
   + 45 99 55 77 65 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=o1iuiq9zGZoX8JdvB9kMm_Fadhw6oczF370MAsqTmUwnprnrceoNixwoPXaVkgSpnNaTq9TSxf5uZ0WrXIe-uw== 
cabkj@orsted.dk 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   + 45 99 55 79 96 
 
   The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. 
Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind 
farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and 
provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the 
world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index 
of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is 
recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on 
climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 
people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). 
In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). 
Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and 
Twitter. 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- Notice of the annual general meeting 2021 of Ørsted 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f9ab348-d559-4103-ae20-e27186a17bb7 
 
 
   -- AGM 2021 Notification 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cd2cda9-3638-471a-a8ad-8756c340e7a9

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-21 0820ET

