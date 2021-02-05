Orsted A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notification Of Manager's Transaction

TIDMORSTED
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notifications pursuant to
Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to
shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated
with them.
See the transactions of Group President and CEO Mads Nipper in the
attached PDF document.
