Orsted A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notification Of Manager's Transaction

TIDMORSTED Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notifications pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them. See the transactions of Group President and CEO Mads Nipper in the attached PDF document. For further information, please contact: Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=OLaGwXJMKEPliJGaQpcQnT44LaTCcyQGxHYvKoBFqazfgoIyxyBnDqEb516kD-HoAh2h_qltDnPlIK9QQxhPOQ== cabkj@orsted.dk Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments -- 05FEB2021_Company announcement_Notification of managers transactions https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7d180dba-214a-4984-b7cc-41c0e465c81f -- Mads Nipper notification 5 Feb 2021 https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f52f1f7-b1dc-421a-a921-3e0fa4ed0840

