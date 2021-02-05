Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orsted A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/05 10:38:40 am
1149.25 DKK   +0.33%
04:28aORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notification Of Manager's Transaction
DJ
04:14aORSTED A/S : Notification of manager's transaction
AQ
02/04ORSTED A/S : 10,000,000,000 kWh on the meter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orsted A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notification Of Manager's Transaction

02/05/2021 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
   Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notifications pursuant to 
Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to 
shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated 
with them. 
 
   See the transactions of Group President and CEO Mads Nipper in the 
attached PDF document. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Carsten Birkeland Kjær 
 
   + 45 99 55 77 65 
 
   https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=OLaGwXJMKEPliJGaQpcQnT44LaTCcyQGxHYvKoBFqazfgoIyxyBnDqEb516kD-HoAh2h_qltDnPlIK9QQxhPOQ== 
cabkj@orsted.dk 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   + 45 99 55 79 96 
 
 
 
   The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. 
Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind 
farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and 
provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the 
world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index 
of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is 
recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on 
climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,179 
people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). 
In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). 
Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and 
Twitter. 
 
 
 
   Attachments 
 
 
   -- 05FEB2021_Company announcement_Notification of managers transactions 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7d180dba-214a-4984-b7cc-41c0e465c81f 
 
 
   -- Mads Nipper notification 5 Feb 2021 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f52f1f7-b1dc-421a-a921-3e0fa4ed0840

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 1028ET

All news about ORSTED A/S
04:28aORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notification Of Manager's Transaction
DJ
04:14aORSTED A/S : Notification of manager's transaction
AQ
02/04ORSTED A/S : 10,000,000,000 kWh on the meter
PU
02/04ORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Notice Of The Annual General Meeting 2021 Of Ørsted A..
DJ
02/04ORSTED A/S : Notice of the annual general meeting 2021 of Ørsted A/S
AQ
02/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba, Amazon.com, Sony
02/02ORSTED A/S : ESG performance report
PU
02/02ORSTED A/S : Remuneration report
PU
02/02ORSTED A/S : Annual report summary
PU
02/02ORSTED A/S : CEO sees U.S. wind power gathering pace under Biden
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 54 810 M 8 848 M 8 848 M
Net income 2021 11 432 M 1 845 M 1 845 M
Net Debt 2021 23 881 M 3 855 M 3 855 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 481 B 77 498 M 77 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,21x
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 179
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 088,74 DKK
Last Close Price 1 145,50 DKK
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Benny Gøbel Non-Independent Director
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S-7.88%77 498
NEXTERA ENERGY7.58%162 603
ENEL S.P.A.3.38%104 141
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.33%82 988
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.05%69 438
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.22%63 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ