Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orsted A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orsted A/S : 195;rsted A/S Ørsted Brings In Cdpq And Cathay Pe As Investors In The Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm

12/28/2020 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
   Ørsted has today signed agreements with a consortium comprising 
global institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du 
Québec (CDPQ), and Taiwanese private equity fund Cathay PE, who 
will be acquiring a total of 50 % ownership share of Ørsted's 605 
MW Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm. CDPQ will be the majority 
owner among the two new partners. 
 
   The Greater Changhua 1 site is part of the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 & 
2a Offshore Wind Farm, which Ørsted is currently constructing and 
expects to finalize in 2022. 
 
   As part of the agreement, Ørsted will construct the Greater 
Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm under a full-scope EPC contract. 
Ørsted will also provide long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) 
services from its O&M base at the Port of Taichung. 
 
   Martin Neubert, Executive Vice President and CEO of Ørsted Offshore, 
says: "I'm delighted to welcome our long-term partner CDPQ and Cathay PE 
in Greater Changhua 1. It's encouraging to once again see institutional 
investors playing an important role in the transition to renewable 
energy and low-emission economies. Today's announcement also marks a 
milestone in successfully applying our partnership farm-down model in 
Asia-Pacific for the first time." 
 
   The total sales price for the Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm 
comprises the acquisition of a 50 % ownership share and the commitment 
from the partners to fund 50 % of the payments under the EPC contract 
for the wind farm which includes both the generation and transmission 
assets. The total value of the transaction is approximately TWD 75 
billion (approx. DKK 16 billion) which is to be paid during 2021 and 
2022. 
 
   Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure, 
CDPQ, says: "This investment in Taiwan, which represents an attractive 
market for CDPQ, allows us to further diversify our presence in Asia. As 
an investor with vast experience in renewable energy, we seek this kind 
of greenfield opportunity to contribute to the transition toward a 
low--carbon economy. Working alongside our long-term partner, 
Ørsted, and experienced local investor, Cathay PE, we are proud to 
support the Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm project, which will 
supply clean power to over 650,000 Taiwanese families." 
 
   Jeff Chang, Chairman, Cathay PE, says: "We are delighted to team up with 
CDPQ to invest alongside Ørsted in the Greater Changhua 1 Offshore 
Wind Farm project. This landmark transaction represents an important 
milestone in Taiwan's energy transition towards a low-carbon future and 
fits perfectly with Cathay PE's investment mandate to invest in high 
quality energy infrastructure projects alongside world class partners." 
 
   Matthias Bausenwein, President of Ørsted Asia-Pacific, says: "We're 
looking very much forward to working with our new partners in the 
consortium and supporting Taiwan's energy transition, not least through 
a strong collaboration with the financial sector in Taiwan. Bringing 
long-term infrastructure investors and Taiwanese banks into Greater 
Changhua 1 is another milestone for the Taiwanese market, underlining 
its pioneering role in the Asia-Pacific region. While bringing in 
partners, Ørsted remains fully committed to constructing and 
operating the project during its lifetime." 
 
   The investors' 50 % stake in Greater Changhua 1 will be funded through a 
combination of equity and senior long-term debt facilities from 15 
international and Taiwanese banks and 2 Taiwanese life insurance 
companies as well as 5 export credit agencies providing lending and 
guarantees. 
 
   The divestment is subject to regulatory approval from the Taiwanese 
authorities. 
 
   The information provided in this announcement does not change 
Ørsted's previous financial guidance for the 2020 financial year or 
the announced expected investment level for 2020. 
 
   Facts about Ørsted's offshore wind projects in Taiwan 
 
 
   -- The Greater Changhua 1 site accounts for 605 MW of the 900 MW Greater 
      Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farm which Ørsted has started 
      constructing and expects to complete in 2022. 
 
   -- With a total capacity of 900 MW, Greater Changhua 1 & 2a will be able to 
      supply around 1 million Taiwanese households with green power. 
 
   -- Greater Changhua 1 & 2a will be located 35-60 kilometers off the coast of 
      Changhua County. 
 
   -- In June 2018, Ørsted was awarded the right to build another 920 MW 
      offshore wind in Taiwan at its Greater Changhua 2b & 4 sites. The Greater 
      Changhua 2b & 4 projects are to be built in 2025, subject to grid 
      availability and Ørsted taking final investment decision on the 
      projects in 2023. 
 
   -- Ørsted is also the co-owner of Taiwan's first commercial-scale 
      offshore wind farm, Formosa 1, which was extended from a capacity of 8 MW 
      to 128 MW in 2019. 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
   Ørsted Group Media Relations 
 
   Tom Christiansen 
 
   +45 99 55 60 17 
 
   tomlc@orsted.dk 
 
   Ørsted Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   +45 99 55 79 96 
 
   alban@orsted.dk 
 
   CDPQ Media Relations 
 
   Conrad Harrington 
 
   + 1 514 847 5493 
 
   charrington@cdpq.com 
 
   About Ørsted 
 
   Ørsted's vision is to create a world that runs entirely on green 
energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and 
bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. 
Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 
most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. 
Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,120 people. 
Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, 
the company generated revenue of DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). For 
more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com. 
 
   About CDPQ 
 
   Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a 
long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public 
and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2020, it held 
CAD 333.0 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading 
institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in financial markets, 
private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more 
information, visit cdpq.com 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=IqKpBC9Ft-8auw3hikAUVIDRrLbzENflPScN-q6oXI-pZhNXuYlqcRCHy0vKGIAWOHIH6IPHPDL8pzqrC5HePA== 
, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pemsYnPZDWHdrYJlpIzuUXUl5b710dlTFccOQLO9iQoO1wImv7E7251YGTkyIeBj8sLn0WRg5a9Kr6BHlsMlwZvjB6TtDDrrp6UTPuiToAQ= 
or consult our Facebook 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=c6DTEnV7Z1VUGsAQm6w1VC-dy5tqhrGclC6ypSqRg0RowEZA9hF19O5A8Ma0UvC5ZpB7EApq6iQ6k8eIuJ0e_wwcWndk3N5IGWs3sQVueQs= 
or LinkedIn 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Z2OZ0NxAGuvWDeURluBeIC2AwBk6ACffa8hS8YWMR08A_gRg---CutvJaRZwPJPpxgnm9k83AybNgHXPAFe5sCupu9XHb1bFBzRqHSpY5U0= 
pages. 
 
   About Cathay Private Equity 
 
   Cathay Securities Investment Trust (Cathay SITE) is the largest domestic 
asset management firm in Taiwan. Since FSC's approval of Securities 
Investment Trust Enterprises to conduct Private Equity Funds business in 
August of 2017, Cathay SITE established a wholly owned subsidiary -- 
Cathay Private Equity Ltd. Co. --  to serve as the General Partner, 
begin its fundraising activities and appoint the Private Equity 
Investment Team of Cathay SITE to manage the Fund. "Cathay Sustainable 
Private Equity Fund Limited Partnership" was launched in December 2018, 
the first fund with an LP structure raised in Taiwan that focuses on 
infrastructure and "Five-Plus-Two Innovative Industries." The Fund 
invests 100% of its capital domestically, targeting key industries in 
Taiwan's sustainability development: Circular Economy (e.g., reuse of 
waste), Renewable Energy (e.g., solar and wind power), and the 
"Five-Plus-Two Innovative Industries" (e.g., IoT, long term care, new 
agriculture) supported by the government. All investments are 
environmentally sustainable, follow long-term trends, and fulfill 
necessities. The Fund expects to provide stable returns over long 
periods, suitable for long-term capital investments for insurance 
companies or retirement planning. 
 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Changhua 1 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e43242bc-1196-47d2-8b00-4f7862218433

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1225ET

All news about ORSTED A/S
12:25pORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Ørsted Brings In Cdpq And Cathay Pe As Investors In T..
DJ
12:11pORSTED A/S : Ørsted brings in CDPQ and Cathay PE as investors in the Greater Cha..
AQ
12/18Iberdrola breezes into Poland with Sea Wind stake purchase
RE
12/16Utilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
12/16Siemens Gamesa Gets Turbine Order for Wind Farm in Nebraska
DJ
12/10Amazon Signs Record Power Purchase Agreement With Ørsted
MT
12/10ORSTED A/S : Gets Renewable Energy Supply Deal From Amazon
DJ
12/10ORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Ørsted And Amazon Sign Europe's Largest Offshore Wind..
DJ
12/10ORSTED A/S : Ørsted and Amazon sign Europe's largest offshore wind corporate pow..
AQ
12/09ORSTED A/S : Ørsted recognised again as a climate leader on CDP's A List
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 856 M 9 848 M 9 848 M
Net income 2020 15 139 M 2 491 M 2 491 M
Net Debt 2020 19 722 M 3 245 M 3 245 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 500 B 81 821 M 82 206 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,68x
EV / Sales 2021 8,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 120
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 944,18 DKK
Last Close Price 1 189,50 DKK
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target -20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Benny Gøbel Non-Independent Director
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S72.64%81 821
NEXTERA ENERGY23.85%146 891
ENEL S.P.A.16.95%102 439
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.95%85 639
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.69%65 993
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.12%63 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ