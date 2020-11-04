Orsted A/S : 195;rsted A/S Ørsted Successfully Issues Green Bonds In Taiwan

Log in
11/04/2020 | 06:19am EST
TIDMORSTED 
 
 
   Today, Ørsted has secured nominal TWD 15 billion of debt financing 
through the issuance of green senior bonds, to finance its investments 
in offshore wind in Taiwan. The bonds have been issued in accordance 
with Ørsted's Green Finance Framework. 
 
   The new unsecured green senior bonds comprise a 7-year TWD 4 billion 
fixed-rate tranche, a 10-year TWD 3 billion fixed-rate tranche, and a 
20-year TWD 8 billion fixed rate tranche. All tranches have settlement 
on 13 November 2020. 
 
   Key details of the TWD 4 billion fixed rate green bond maturing in 2027: 
 
 
   -- Maturity date: 13 November 2027 
 
   -- Coupon (fixed until maturity): 0.60 % 
 
   -- Price: 100 % of the nominal amount 
 
   -- Listing: Taipei Exchange 
 
 
   Key details of the TWD 3 billion fixed rate green bond maturing in 2030: 
 
 
   -- Maturity date: 13 November 2030 
 
   -- Coupon (fixed until maturity): 0.70 % 
 
   -- Price: 100 % of the nominal amount 
 
   -- Listing: Taipei Exchange 
 
 
   Key details of the TWD 8 billion fixed rate green bond maturing in 2040: 
 
 
   -- Maturity date: 13 November 2040 
 
   -- Coupon (fixed until maturity): 0.98 % 
 
   -- Price: 100 % of the nominal amount 
 
   -- Listing: Taipei Exchange 
 
   Ørsted CFO Marianne Wiinholt says: 
 
   "We're very pleased with the continued support the Taiwanese investor 
community have shown Ørsted by supporting our financing of the 
Greater Changhua 1 & 2a project. This is another important milestone for 
us, and we're proud of our contribution to the Taiwanese capital market 
with our successful issuance of green bonds, which underlines our 
commitment to Ørsted's activities in Taiwan." 
 
   Matthias Bausenwein, President of Ørsted Asia Pacific, says: 
 
   "Our second green bond transaction in the Taiwanese market demonstrates 
Ørsted's deepened collaboration with local financial institutions 
in creating an active green bond market. It is important for Ørsted 
to secure a share of our financing from the local markets and we welcome 
the participation of local financial partners. Together we're 
contributing to the long-term development of offshore wind in Taiwan." 
 
   The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted's 
financial guidance for the financial year 2020 or the announced expected 
investment level for 2020. 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Media Relations 
 
   Ulrik Frøhlke 
 
   +45 99 55 95 60 
 
   Investor Relations 
 
   Allan Bødskov Andersen 
 
   +45 99 55 79 96 
 
   The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. 
Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind 
farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and 
provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in 
Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable 
corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A 
List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, 
Ørsted employs 6,120 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on 
Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 
billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, 
LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- 04NOV2020_Company announcement_Ørsted successfully issues green 
      bonds in Taiwan 
      https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2fcb4175-fc80-4b36-9411-b652786b472e

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-20 0618ET


