ØRSTED A/S
ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS CASH TENDER OFFER
12 March 2024 - Ørsted A/S (the Offeror) announces today the results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding €500,000,000 Callable Subordinated Capital Securities due 3017 (ISIN: XS1720192696) (the Capital Securities) to tender any and all such Capital Securities for purchase by the Offeror for cash subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the New Issue Condition (such invitation, the Offer).
The Offer was announced on 5 March 2024 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 5 March 2024 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Offeror. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
The expiration deadline for the Offer was 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 11 March 2024 (the Expiration Deadline).
Results of the Offer
As at the Expiration Deadline, €249,544,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Capital Securities was validly tendered for purchase in the Offer. The Offeror announces that (subject to satisfaction (or waiver) of the New Issue Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date) it accepts for purchase all such Capital Securities validly tendered in the Offer in full.
A summary of the final results of the Offer appears below:
Aggregate principal
amount validly tendered
Description of the Capital
ISIN /
and accepted for purchase
Securities
Common Code
pursuant to the Offer
Purchase Price
98.75 per cent.
€500,000,000 Callable
of the principal
Subordinated Capital
XS1720192696 / 172019269
€249,544,000
amount of the
Securities due 3017
Capital
Securities
Settlement
On the Settlement Date, expected to be 14 March 2024, the Offeror will (subject to satisfaction (or waiver) of the New Issue Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date) pay, or procure the payment of, the Purchase Price plus Accrued Interest to all Holders whose tenders have been validly accepted by the Offeror pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Offer. After such settlement, €250,456,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Capital Securities will remain outstanding.
Further Information
A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offer is set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.
This announcement is released by Ørsted A/S and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Kasper Kiim Jensen (KASKJ@orsted.com), Vice President, Treasury and Capital Planning.
