    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 02/01 10:59:47 am
689 DKK   -1.43%
Orsted A/S : Green bond impact report

02/02/2022 | 02:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contents

4 Executive summary

6 Scaling investments for a greener planet

  1. Global leader in offshore wind
  2. Green bond allocation projects
  3. Allocated proceeds

Total amounts allocated by bond

Bond allocations by project

  1. Avoided emissions and people powered
  2. Green financing governance
  3. Project deep dives

Hornsea 2

Greater Changhua 1 & 2a

16 Towards EU Taxonomy alignment

18 Assurance report of the independent auditor

  1. Sustainability ratings and memberships
  2. Appendix I

Accounting policies

3

Ørsted Green bond impact report 2021

Executive summary

  • Our ´Green finance framework´ has received the highest possible grading - a dark green shading - from CICERO Shades of Green and provides the basis of all allocations and impact reporting in this ´Green bond impact report 2021´.
  • In 2021, we issued two new green hybrid bonds. Together with our
    11 previously issued green senior bonds and green hybrid bonds (all referred to as ´green bonds´ below), total net proceeds amounted to DKK 34,491 million, of which DKK 30,794 million is currently allocated. DKK 6,727 million in green bond proceeds was allocated in 2021.
  • In 2021, green bond proceeds were allocated to two offshore wind projects: Hornsea 2 and Greater Changhua 1 & 2a.
  • This year, we reported on our EU Taxonomy-eligible activities, which include the two projects that green bond proceeds were allocated to. The new EU Green Bond Standard requires that all proceeds are allocated to taxonomy-aligned projects. We have already started preparing for taxonomy alignment, and based on this and further guidance from the EU, we expect all our activities to be reported as aligned in 2022.
  • Since 2017, all new Ørsted bonds have been issued in a green format, and we will continue to issue our bonds in a green format going forward. Outstanding green bonds currently account for 2/3 of Ørsted's total portfolio of bonds and hybrid capital.

EU Taxonomy

eligible

Green financing timeline

We continue to use sustainable financing to progress our green transformation and green build-out. In addition to our green bonds below, we have green and sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities (RCFs).

October 2017

April 2019

November 2019

November 2020

Green bond

Green finance

TWD 12bn green senior

TWD 15bn green

framework

framework

bonds

senior bonds

November 2017

May 2019

December 2019

February 2021

EUR 750m green senior

GBP 900m green

EUR 600m green

EUR 500m and

bonds and EUR 500m

senior bonds

hybrid bonds

GBP 425m hybrid

green hybrid bonds

bonds

4

Ørsted Executive summary

Contents

Offshore wind projects with green bond financing

Capacity

Project

Construction

Proceeds allocated

Total allocated

Energy generation

Project

MW

Country

status

period Year

2021 DKKm

proceeds DKKm

2021 GWh

Under

Greater Changhua 1 & 2a

900

TW

construction

2019-2022

2,769

7,577

-

Under

Hornsea 2

1,320

UK

construction

2018-2022

6,458

8,644

-

Hornsea 1

1,218

UK

In operation

2016-2019

-

10,274

4,612

Walney Extension

659

UK

In operation

2015-2018

-

1,250

2,168

Race Bank

546

UK

In operation

2015-2018

-

400

2,038

Borkum Riffgrund 2

450

DE

In operation

2016-2018

-

2,649

1,348

Total allocation

9,227

30,794

Roll-back 2021¹

-2,500

Total

5,093

-

-

-

6,727

30,794

10,166

Avoided emissions and

people powered

Projects under

construction

Projects in operation

Total

Avoided emissions from allocated

Potential:

Avoided:

green bond proceeds² (thousand tonnes CO2 e/year)

1,849

1,398

3,247

People powered annually³

-

-

12,118,000

  1. Green bond proceeds previously allocated to Borssele 1 & 2 were rolled back in 2021 due to the establishment of loan agreements with the European Investment Bank and the Nordic Investment Bank to fund the project for an aggregate amount of EUR 675 million. Previous allocations to Borssele 1 & 2 are reallocated to Hornsea 2.
  2. Avoided emissions assume that green electricity generated from offshore wind replaces an equal quantity of electricity generation from fossil fuels. An annually updated fossil fuel mix is used for each country. The total avoided emissions are based on total allocations and include both projects under construction and projects in operation. For projects not yet in full operation for at least one year, the avoided emissions potential is based on expected generation. Accounting policies are available in Appendix I.
  3. Energy generation and the number of people that could be powered by the wind farms are totals, regardless of Ørsted´s ownership share. The total number of people powered includes both projects under construction and projects in operation. For projects not yet in full operation for at least one year, energy generation is not reported and the potential number of people powered is based on expected generation. Accounting policies are available in Appendix I.

Impact indicators

With our allocated green bond proceeds, we support progress towards the Paris Agreement and aspire to have a transformative impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals #7 on affordable and clean energy and #13 on climate action.

12.1 million people

3.2 million tonnes CO2

can be powered annually by the six green bond projects in operation and under construction

avoided emissions potential from allocated green bond proceeds annually

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ørsted A/S published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 07:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
