Orsted A/S : Green bond impact report

Our ´Green finance framework´ has received the highest possible grading - a dark green shading - from CICERO Shades of Green and provides the basis of all allocations and impact reporting in this ´Green bond impact report 2021´.
In 2021, we issued two new green hybrid bonds. Together with our
11 previously issued green senior bonds and green hybrid bonds (all referred to as ´green bonds´ below), total net proceeds amounted to DKK 34,491 million, of which DKK 30,794 million is currently allocated. DKK 6,727 million in green bond proceeds was allocated in 2021.
In 2021, green bond proceeds were allocated to two offshore wind projects: Hornsea 2 and Greater Changhua 1 & 2a.
This year, we reported on our EU Taxonomy-eligible activities, which include the two projects that green bond proceeds were allocated to. The new EU Green Bond Standard requires that all proceeds are allocated to taxonomy-aligned projects. We have already started preparing for taxonomy alignment, and based on this and further guidance from the EU, we expect all our activities to be reported as aligned in 2022.
Since 2017, all new Ørsted bonds have been issued in a green format, and we will continue to issue our bonds in a green format going forward. Outstanding green bonds currently account for 2/3 of Ørsted's total portfolio of bonds and hybrid capital.
EU Taxonomy
eligible
Green financing timeline
We continue to use sustainable financing to progress our green transformation and green build-out. In addition to our green bonds below, we have green and sustainability-linked revolving credit facilities (RCFs).
October 2017
April 2019
November 2019
November 2020
Green bond
Green finance
TWD 12bn green senior
TWD 15bn green
framework
framework
bonds
senior bonds
November 2017
May 2019
December 2019
February 2021
EUR 750m green senior
GBP 900m green
EUR 600m green
EUR 500m and
bonds and EUR 500m
senior bonds
hybrid bonds
GBP 425m hybrid
green hybrid bonds
bonds
Offshore wind projects with green bond financing
Capacity
Project
Construction
Proceeds allocated
Total allocated
Energy generation
Project
MW
Country
status
period Year
2021 DKKm
proceeds DKKm
2021 GWh
Under
Greater Changhua 1 & 2a
900
TW
construction
2019-2022
2,769
7,577
-
Under
Hornsea 2
1,320
UK
construction
2018-2022
6,458
8,644
-
Hornsea 1
1,218
UK
In operation
2016-2019
-
10,274
4,612
Walney Extension
659
UK
In operation
2015-2018
-
1,250
2,168
Race Bank
546
UK
In operation
2015-2018
-
400
2,038
Borkum Riffgrund 2
450
DE
In operation
2016-2018
-
2,649
1,348
Total allocation
9,227
30,794
Roll-back 2021¹
-2,500
Total
5,093
-
-
-
6,727
30,794
10,166
Avoided emissions and
people powered
Projects under
construction
Projects in operation
Total
Avoided emissions from allocated
Potential:
Avoided:
green bond proceeds² (thousand tonnes CO2 e/year)
1,849
1,398
3,247
People powered annually³
-
-
12,118,000
Green bond proceeds previously allocated to Borssele 1 & 2 were rolled back in 2021 due to the establishment of loan agreements with the European Investment Bank and the Nordic Investment Bank to fund the project for an aggregate amount of EUR 675 million. Previous allocations to Borssele 1 & 2 are reallocated to Hornsea 2.
Avoided emissions assume that green electricity generated from offshore wind replaces an equal quantity of electricity generation from fossil fuels. An annually updated fossil fuel mix is used for each country. The total avoided emissions are based on total allocations and include both projects under construction and projects in operation. For projects not yet in full operation for at least one year, the avoided emissions potential is based on expected generation. Accounting policies are available in Appendix I.
Energy generation and the number of people that could be powered by the wind farms are totals, regardless of Ørsted´s ownership share. The total number of people powered includes both projects under construction and projects in operation. For projects not yet in full operation for at least one year, energy generation is not reported and the potential number of people powered is based on expected generation. Accounting policies are available in Appendix I.
Impact indicators
With our allocated green bond proceeds, we support progress towards the Paris Agreement and aspire to have a transformative impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals #7 on affordable and clean energy and #13 on climate action.
12.1 million people
3.2 million tonnes CO2
can be powered annually by the six green bond projects in operation and under construction
avoided emissions potential from allocated green bond proceeds annually
