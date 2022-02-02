Orsted A/S : Green bond impact report

Offshore wind projects with green bond financing

Green bond proceeds previously allocated to Borssele 1 & 2 were rolled back in 2021 due to the establishment of loan agreements with the European Investment Bank and the Nordic Investment Bank to fund the project for an aggregate amount of EUR 675 million. Previous allocations to Borssele 1 & 2 are reallocated to Hornsea 2.

Avoided emissions assume that green electricity generated from offshore wind replaces an equal quantity of electricity generation from fossil fuels. An annually updated fossil fuel mix is used for each country. The total avoided emissions are based on total allocations and include both projects under construction and projects in operation. For projects not yet in full operation for at least one year, the avoided emissions potential is based on expected generation. Accounting policies are available in Appendix I.