ORSTED A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
11/09 09:54:19 am
1061 DKK   -0.75%
09:30aORSTED A/S : Notification of manager's transaction
PU
09:22aORSTED A/S : Notification of manager's transaction
AQ
11/05Iberdrola to invest £67 billion in 'energy revolution' by 2025
RE
Orsted A/S : Notification of manager's transaction

11/09/2020 | 09:30am EST

Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See Morten Hultberg Buchgreitz transaction in the attached pdf.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Ulrik Frøhlke
+ 45 99 55 95 60
ulrfr@orsted.dk

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,120 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2019, the group's revenue was DKK 67.8 billion (EUR 9.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Attachment


Disclaimer

Ørsted A/S published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 14:29:03 UTC
