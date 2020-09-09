Orsted A/S : Oersted Appoints Current Grundfos Head Mads Nipper CEO From 2021

By Giulia Petroni

Oersted AS said Wednesday that it has appointed Mads Nipper as chief executive officer and president effective from Jan. 1, 2021.

The Danish renewable energy company said Mr. Nipper succeeds Henrik Poulsen. Mr. Poulsen will remain in office until Dec. 31, 2020 and serve as special advisor to the new CEO until Jan. 31, 2021.

Mr. Nipper is currently the CEO and president of pump manufacturer Grundfos.

Oersted added the transition wouldn't affect the company's guidance for fiscal-year 2020 or the announced expected investment level for the year.

