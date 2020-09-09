Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orsted A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orsted A/S : Oersted Appoints Current Grundfos Head Mads Nipper CEO From 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Oersted AS said Wednesday that it has appointed Mads Nipper as chief executive officer and president effective from Jan. 1, 2021.

The Danish renewable energy company said Mr. Nipper succeeds Henrik Poulsen. Mr. Poulsen will remain in office until Dec. 31, 2020 and serve as special advisor to the new CEO until Jan. 31, 2021.

Mr. Nipper is currently the CEO and president of pump manufacturer Grundfos.

Oersted added the transition wouldn't affect the company's guidance for fiscal-year 2020 or the announced expected investment level for the year.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORSTED A/S
12:46pORSTED A/S : Oersted Appoints Current Grundfos Head Mads Nipper CEO From 2021
DJ
11:17aHENRIK POULSEN : 195;rsted A/S Ørsted Appoints Mads Nipper The Next Ceo Of Ørste..
DJ
11:10aORSTED A/S : Ørsted appoints Mads Nipper the next CEO of Ørsted
PU
11:02aORSTED A/S : Ørsted appoints Mads Nipper the next CEO of Ørsted
AQ
09/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Big Oil's patchy deals record casts shadow over gre..
RE
09/01Hedge fund Oceanwood urges UK government to promote rail transport
RE
08/31195;rsted A/S Ørsted Completes The Divestment Of Its Danish Power Distributio..
DJ
08/31ORSTED A/S : Ørsted completes the divestment of its Danish power distribution, r..
AQ
08/21ORSTED A/S : HRH The Crown Prince inaugurated Asnæs Power Station
PU
08/19RWE eyes renewables deals as part of $8.4 billion expansion - CFO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 330 M 9 909 M 9 909 M
Net income 2020 10 858 M 1 726 M 1 726 M
Net Debt 2020 26 086 M 4 147 M 4 147 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 356 B 56 470 M 56 633 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,13x
EV / Sales 2021 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 731
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 851,89 DKK
Last Close Price 848,40 DKK
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Benny Gøbel Non-Independent Director
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S23.14%56 470
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.84%39 064
SEMPRA ENERGY-21.38%34 448
ENGIE-18.26%33 501
E.ON SE3.15%30 213
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.09%29 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group