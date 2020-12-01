Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orsted A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orsted A/S : Oersted to Appeal Denmark's Backdated Taxation of UK Wind Farm Assets

12/01/2020 | 12:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese

Oersted AS said Tuesday that it will appeal a decision by Danish tax authorities to be taxed in Denmark on its British offshore wind farms for the years 2015 and 2016.

The Danish power company said the Danish Tax Agency has decided that Oersted has to pay 5.1 billion Danish kroner ($817.1 million) plus interest of DKK1.5 billion.

According to the decision, the company is to be taxed in Denmark on the full future value of its two offshore wind farms, Walney Extension and Hornsea 1, "despite the fact that they are developed, owned, and operated by British subsidiaries of the Oersted group and are already taxed in the U.K.," Oersted said.

The company said it disagrees with the decision and will appeal it with the Danish Tax Appeals Agency, and added that it will take steps to ensure that Danish and U.K. tax authorities initiate negotiations to avoid double taxation.

"As early as 2015, we asked the Danish and U.K. tax authorities to clarify the taxing rights between the two countries, so that the offshore wind farms would not be taxed twice. However, the Danish tax authorities broke off negotiations and haven't since wanted to reopen them," Chief Financial Officer Marianne Wiinholt said.

Oersted said its net present value might be reduced by DKK4 billion if the final decision leads to an increase in Danish taxation.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-20 1222ET

All news about ORSTED A/S
12:23pORSTED A/S : Oersted to Appeal Denmark's Backdated Taxation of UK Wind Farm Asse..
DJ
12:01pORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Ørsted Appeals Against Decision From The Danish Tax A..
DJ
11:46aORSTED A/S : Ørsted appeals against decision from the Danish Tax Agency on Danis..
AQ
06:05aORSTED A/S : Ørsted enters 325 MW route-to-market agreement in the Netherlands
PU
03:07aGlencore takes over Orsted's LNG supply contracts following acquisition
RE
11/30Orsted wins right to stick with 19th century physicist's name
RE
11/30ORSTED A/S : Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of..
PU
11/30ORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Danish Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Ørsted Regard..
DJ
11/30ORSTED A/S : Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of..
AQ
11/27ORSTED A/S : says largest Dutch offshore wind farm ready to deliver
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 926 M 9 691 M 9 691 M
Net income 2020 14 965 M 2 420 M 2 420 M
Net Debt 2020 19 722 M 3 189 M 3 189 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,2x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 472 B 75 785 M 76 357 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,21x
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 120
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 913,13 DKK
Last Close Price 1 124,00 DKK
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Benny Gøbel Non-Independent Director
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S63.14%75 785
NEXTERA ENERGY21.56%144 168
ENEL S.P.A.18.35%101 671
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.67%83 808
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.59%68 194
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.23%64 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ