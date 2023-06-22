Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, manufacturing, supply, termination and testing of inter-array cables that will connect the wind turbines and the offshore converter station. The scope of supply involves approximately 262 km of 66 kV inter-array cables with XLPE insulation, comprising approximately 50% of the overall wind farm requirements. Manufacturing will begin in Q4 2025 in Hellenic Cable's state-of-the-art submarine cable plant in Corinth, Greece.



With a capacity of around 2,85 gigawatts (GW), Hornsea 3 will be capable of producing enough low-cost, clean, renewable electricity to power over 3 million UK homes - making a significant contribution to the UK Government's ambition of having 50 GW offshore wind in operation by 2030. Ørsted has recently outlined at its Capital Markets Day that it is increasingly confident it will be a position take a Final Investment Decision on the project during 2023.



Hornsea 3 will be located 160 km from the Yorkshire coast. When fully online, Ørsted's Hornsea zone - comprising Hornsea 1, 2 and 3 - will have a total capacity of in excess of 5 GW. This will be the world's largest offshore wind zone, producing enough low-cost, clean, renewable electricity to power more than 5 million UK homes.



Hornsea 3 Senior Project Director, Luke Bridgman, commented: "We are delighted to further Ørsted's deepening relationship with Hellenic Cables with this important contract award for Hornsea 3. We look forward to a successful collaboration during the execution phase as part of achieving our overall Hornsea 3 goal of providing low-cost clean energy at scale."



Mr. Alexis Alexiou, CEO of Cenergy Holdings, stated: "We are pleased to announce our new collaboration with Ørsted for the supply of inter-array cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm. With our combined expertise and dedication, we will contribute to the successful development of Hornsea 3, a project that will generate clean, sustainable electricity to power millions of homes. This collaboration not only strengthens our position in the renewable energy sector but also aligns with our vision of creating a greener and more sustainable future. Together with Ørsted, we are powering progress and paving the way for a cleaner, brighter tomorrow."



Ørsted is proud to have been constructing and operating offshore wind projects in the UK for over 15 years. In the past five years alone, the company has directly placed major contracts with over 215 UK companies, with many hundreds more supported indirectly to help build and maintain our offshore wind farms. For more information on our supply chain, visit https://orsted.co.uk/energy-solutions/offshore-wind/supply-chain



