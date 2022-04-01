Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Orsted A/S
  News
  Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Orsted A/S : Ørsted comments on demand about payment in roubles

04/01/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
We can confirm that Ørsted has received a demand from Gazprom Export to pay for gas supplies in roubles.

We have no intention of paying in roubles. We are in close dialogue with other energy companies and the authorities regarding a common European response to Gazprom Export.

Ørsted condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has already taken a number of steps to stop its cooperation with Russian companies. Ørsted has ceased all sourcing of biomass and coal from Russia for its power stations, Ørsted will not enter into new contracts with Russian companies, and Ørsted has made sure that none of Ørsted's direct suppliers for the build-out of renewable energy are Russian.

Moreover, Ørsted will donate all 2022 net profits after hedges and tax from the Gazprom Export contract to humanitarian aid in Ukraine subject to approval at the upcoming general meeting in April.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Carsten Birkeland Kjær
+ 45 99 55 77 65
cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96
ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,836 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Disclaimer

Ørsted A/S published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
