Orsted A/S : Ørsted comments on demand about payment in roubles

We can confirm that Ørsted has received a demand from Gazprom Export to pay for gas supplies in roubles.

We have no intention of paying in roubles. We are in close dialogue with other energy companies and the authorities regarding a common European response to Gazprom Export.

Ørsted condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has already taken a number of steps to stop its cooperation with Russian companies. Ørsted has ceased all sourcing of biomass and coal from Russia for its power stations, Ørsted will not enter into new contracts with Russian companies, and Ørsted has made sure that none of Ørsted's direct suppliers for the build-out of renewable energy are Russian.

Moreover, Ørsted will donate all 2022 net profits after hedges and tax from the Gazprom Export contract to humanitarian aid in Ukraine subject to approval at the upcoming general meeting in April.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,836 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.