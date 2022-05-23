Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Orsted A/S
  News
  Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/23 04:33:29 am EDT
777.55 DKK   +0.39%
05/20Ørsted's Rating Maintained by Moody's on to Stable Credit Profile
MT
05/20Poland's PGNiG says aims to maximise use of Baltic Pipe, reverses earlier stance
RE
05/19Poland's PGNiG says won't use Baltic Pipe fully as gas demand set to ease
RE
Orsted A/S : Photo exhibition explores the construction of the worlds largest offshore wind farm

05/23/2022 | 04:16am EDT
The exhibition will provide a fascinating look behind the scenes at Hornsea 2, and what it takes to install 165 wind turbines and then connect them to the National Grid.

Located 89km off the Yorkshire coast, this feat of planning and construction spans an offshore area of 462km² - equal to 66,000 times the size of Blundell Park, home of Grimsby Town F.C. When complete, it will provide enough clean power for 1.3 million homes.

The Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre is a great location to show how the town's relationship with the Humber and the North Sea has changed over the years, and to celebrate the local people who are now helping to create a world that runs entirely on green energy.

Patrick Harnett, programme director for Hornsea 2, at Ørsted said: "It's wonderful to take a step back and reflect on some of the challenges and achievements we've experienced while building Hornsea 2. When you're in the thick of construction, it's easy to forget the sheer scale and complexity of what you're doing, but seeing the story unfold in photographs makes me incredibly proud of what we have achieved.

"I hope this exhibition will give the people of Grimsby and visitors to the Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre a better understanding of what we've been doing over the past few years, as well as a how an offshore wind farm comes together."

David Ornsby, operations manager of Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre said, "We're delighted to work with Ørsted to host this new exhibition in our Café Gallery. Grimsby has a wonderful heritage, pioneering some world-changing engineering achievements. This fascinating exhibition shows that this ambitious spirit is by no means only in the past."

The exhibition is open from 10am-4pm Tuesday to Sunday, including bank holidays.

Disclaimer

Ørsted A/S published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 78 217 M 11 086 M 11 086 M
Net income 2022 16 881 M 2 393 M 2 393 M
Net Debt 2022 26 921 M 3 816 M 3 816 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 325 B 46 123 M 46 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 7 016
Free-Float 44,9%
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lerup Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
