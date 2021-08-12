Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Orsted A/S
  News
  Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Orsted A/S : Renewables firm Orsted's outlook hit by weaker winds

08/12/2021 | 02:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted on Thursday said it would likely hit the lower end of its guided core profit range for the year despite the ramp-up of new wind farms as weaker winds in the second quarter reduced earnings.

The world's largest developer of offshore wind said it still forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding new partnerships, of between 15 and 16 billion Danish crowns.

"We now expect an outcome in the low end of the guided range mainly due to very low wind speeds in June and July," it said in a statement, adding that the guidance is based on normal wind speeds for the remainder of the year.

For its main offshore unit it expects "significantly lower" EBITDA this year. Before it had just expected "lower".

Its second-quarter EBITDA came in at 8.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.29 billion), above the 7.85 billion expected by analysts in a consensus poll compiled by the company.

The Danish company is in the midst of a $57 billion investment programme, seeking to become the global leader in green energy production and fend off growing competition.

($1 = 6.3340 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 56 704 M 8 954 M 8 954 M
Net income 2021 11 905 M 1 880 M 1 880 M
Net Debt 2021 19 476 M 3 075 M 3 075 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 411 B 64 867 M 64 900 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,59x
EV / Sales 2022 7,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 311
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 978,40 DKK
Average target price 1 024,86 DKK
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S-21.32%64 867
NEXTERA ENERGY6.77%157 980
ENEL S.P.A.-5.90%92 785
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.75%82 242
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.82%73 562
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.15%69 046