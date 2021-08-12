Orsted A/S : Renewables firm Orsted's outlook hit by weaker winds

The world's largest developer of offshore wind said it still forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding new partnerships, of between 15 and 16 billion Danish crowns.

"We now expect an outcome in the low end of the guided range mainly due to very low wind speeds in June and July," it said in a statement, adding that the guidance is based on normal wind speeds for the remainder of the year.

For its main offshore unit it expects "significantly lower" EBITDA this year. Before it had just expected "lower".

Its second-quarter EBITDA came in at 8.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.29 billion), above the 7.85 billion expected by analysts in a consensus poll compiled by the company.

The Danish company is in the midst of a $57 billion investment programme, seeking to become the global leader in green energy production and fend off growing competition.

($1 = 6.3340 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)