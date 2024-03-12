Tender offer for hybrid capital securities - final results 12.3.2024 09:07:55 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES), OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM (AS DEFINED BELOW). Ørsted A/S ('Ørsted') announces the result of its invitation to holders of its EUR 500,000,000 2.25 % green hybrid capital securities due in 3017 (ISIN: XS1720192696) (the 'Capital Securities'), to tender any and all such Securities for purchase by Ørsted for cash (such invitation, the 'Offer'). The Offer was announced on 5 March 2024 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 5 March 2024 (the 'Tender Offer Memorandum'). Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. As at the Expiration Deadline for the Offer being at 17:00 CET on 11 March 2024, EUR 249,544,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Securities was validly tendered pursuant to the Offer. It is hereby announced that Ørsted accepts for purchase all such Securities validly tendered in full. The Purchase Price is 98.75 % of the principal amount, and Ørsted will also pay Accrued Interest in respect of such Securities accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer. Description: EUR 500,000,000 2.25 % hybrid capital securities due on 24 November 3017: ISIN: XS1720192696

Purchase Price: 98.75 %

Final accepted aggregated principal amount: EUR 249,544,000

Accrued Interest: EUR 6.82 per EUR 1,000 (based on Settlement on 14 March 2024

Principal amount outstanding after Settlement Date: EUR 250,456,000 The applicable Purchase Price together with Accrued Interest will be paid to holders whose Securities have been accepted for purchase by Ørsted. Settlement is expected to occur on 14 March 2024. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations

