  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Orsted A/S
  News
  Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Orsted A/S : First Turbine Installed at Hornsea Two Offshore Wind Farm

05/28/2021 | 02:41am EDT
Today,renewable energy company Ørsted has celebrated a significant construction milestone as the first turbine for Hornsea Two offshore wind farm is installed at site.

Located 89km from shore and adjacent to the current world's largest offshore wind farm Hornsea One, the sister site will take over the acclaimed title once complete in 2022.

The first load out of turbines left the port of Hull earlier this week via the installation vessel Sea Challenger, owned by DEME Offshore. Equipped with components for Four individual turbines, including the new 81 meter long blades which have been manufactured at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy's blade factory in Hull.

Patrick Harnett, Senior Programme Director for Hornsea Two at Ørstedsaid: 'I am incredibly proud of the way our teams have worked collaboratively during this difficult time to ensure that our plans for installation were able to go ahead as planned.

'Hornsea Two will be the world's largest and offshore wind farm and is already paving the way for future renewable energy projects which will have a significant impact on our mission to reach Net Zero.'

The completed array will see 165 8MW Siemens turbines installed offshore, each standing 200 meters above sea level, with a swept diameter of 167 meters. One turbine alone would provide enough energy for 160,000 hour-long video conferences.

After a successful recruitment campaignlast year saw more than 1,200 people apply for positions as wind turbine technicians, the site is also gearing up to welcome their accommodation which will come in the form of a new service operations vessel (SOV). The Wind of Hope, which has been built in Turkey on behalf of vessel owners Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, is expected to arrive at the port in Grimsby over the coming months.

Disclaimer

Ørsted A/S published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 06:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
