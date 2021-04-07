Log in
ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
Orsted A/S : Norway fund makes renewables push with $1.6 bln Orsted deal

04/07/2021
OSLO, April 7 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has made its first direct investment in a renewable energy project, a new asset class for the fund, it said on Wednesday.

The fund bought a 50% stake in the Borssele 1 and 2 wind farm off the Netherlands for 1.375 billion euros ($1.63 billion)from Denmark's Orsted, the fund and the company said in separate announcements.

The Borssele is the world's second-largest offshore wind farm in operation.

Such direct investments are new for the Norwegian fund which, until last year, was only allowed to invest in stocks, bonds and real estate.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday, with completion expected in the second or third quarter of 2021.

The fund is looking to invest some 100 billion Norwegian crowns ($12 billion) between 2020 and 2022 in unlisted renewable projects such as wind parks and solar farms, looking first at North America and Europe.

In October, CEO Nicolai Tangen said the fund was having trouble finding suitable investments because of the paucity of projects and strong competition for stakes in them. ($1 = 0.8415 euros) ($1 = 8.4815 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen; editing by Terje Solsvik, Larry King)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 55 016 M 8 786 M 8 786 M
Net income 2021 12 729 M 2 033 M 2 033 M
Net Debt 2021 24 394 M 3 895 M 3 895 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 429 B 68 345 M 68 523 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,24x
EV / Sales 2022 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 179
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 1 073,68 DKK
Last Close Price 1 021,50 DKK
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Lynda Anne Armstrong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S-17.85%68 345
NEXTERA ENERGY0.53%152 130
ENEL S.P.A.3.36%102 970
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.46%84 711
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.56%75 052
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.00%66 683
