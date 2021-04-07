Orsted A/S : Norway wealth fund makes first investment in renewable energy project

The fund bought a 50% stake in the Borssele 1 and 2 wind farm off the Netherlands for 1.375 billion euros ($1.63 billion)from Denmark's Orsted , it said.

It is the world's second-largest offshore wind farm in operation.

Such direct investments are new for the fund which, until last year, was only allowed to invest in stocks, bonds and real estate.

Graphic: Market value of Norway's wealth fund - https://graphics.reuters.com/NORWAY-SWF/qzjvqajwgvx/chart.png

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen, editing by Terje Solsvik)