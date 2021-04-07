Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Copenhagen  >  Orsted A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orsted A/S : Norway wealth fund makes first investment in renewable energy project

04/07/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Norwegian central bank, where Norway's sovereign wealth fund is situated, in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has made its first direct investment in a renewable energy project, a new asset class for the fund, it said on Wednesday.

The fund bought a 50% stake in the Borssele 1 and 2 wind farm off the Netherlands for 1.375 billion euros ($1.63 billion)from Denmark's Orsted , it said.

It is the world's second-largest offshore wind farm in operation.

Such direct investments are new for the fund which, until last year, was only allowed to invest in stocks, bonds and real estate.

Graphic: Market value of Norway's wealth fund - https://graphics.reuters.com/NORWAY-SWF/qzjvqajwgvx/chart.png

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ORSTED A/S
05:25aORSTED A/S  : Norway wealth fund makes first investment in renewable energy proj..
RE
05:12aORSTED A/S  : Norway fund makes renewables push with $1.6 bln Orsted deal
RE
05:01aORSTED A/S  : Ørsted Brings In Norges Bank Investment Management As A Partner In..
RE
04:55aORSTED A/S  : Ørsted brings in Norges Bank Investment Management as a partner in..
AQ
03:16aANALYSIS : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
RE
03:10a195;rsted A/S Ørsted Brings In Norges Bank Investment Management As A Partner..
DJ
04/06WINDS OF CHANGE : how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
RE
04/01ØRSTED A/S  : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
04/01195;rsted A/S Major Shareholder Announcement
DJ
03/31195;rsted A/S Ørsted To Develop One Of The World's Largest Renewable Hydrogen..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 55 016 M 8 786 M 8 786 M
Net income 2021 12 729 M 2 033 M 2 033 M
Net Debt 2021 24 394 M 3 895 M 3 895 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 429 B 68 345 M 68 523 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,24x
EV / Sales 2022 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 179
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 1 073,68 DKK
Last Close Price 1 021,50 DKK
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Lynda Anne Armstrong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S-17.85%68 345
NEXTERA ENERGY0.53%152 130
ENEL S.P.A.3.36%102 970
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.46%84 711
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.56%75 052
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.00%66 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ