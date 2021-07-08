Orsted A/S : forms partnership to bid in Scotland offshore wind leasing round

COPENHAGEN, July 8 (Reuters) - Offshore wind major Orsted
is teaming up with Falck Renewables and
BlueFloat Energy to bid in Scotland's upcoming leasing round
with a project that will involve floating turbine technology,
the companies said on Thursday.
An area of 8,600 square kilometres of Scottish seabed is
potentially available for development in the ScotWind leasing
round, which could help Scotland meet its goal of generating
half its overall energy consumption from renewable energy by
2030 and net zero emissions by 2045.
