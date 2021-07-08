Log in
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Orsted A/S : forms partnership to bid in Scotland offshore wind leasing round

07/08/2021 | 02:50am EDT
COPENHAGEN, July 8 (Reuters) - Offshore wind major Orsted is teaming up with Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to bid in Scotland's upcoming leasing round with a project that will involve floating turbine technology, the companies said on Thursday.

An area of 8,600 square kilometres of Scottish seabed is potentially available for development in the ScotWind leasing round, which could help Scotland meet its goal of generating half its overall energy consumption from renewable energy by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2045. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A. 3.17% 5.86 Delayed Quote.-11.08%
ORSTED A/S 2.90% 959.2 Delayed Quote.-22.86%
Financials
Sales 2021 56 924 M 9 026 M 9 026 M
Net income 2021 11 942 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net Debt 2021 19 966 M 3 166 M 3 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 403 B 63 915 M 63 891 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,43x
EV / Sales 2022 7,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 311
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 959,20 DKK
Average target price 1 013,08 DKK
Spread / Average Target 5,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S-22.86%58 745
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.36%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-4.05%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.72%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.62%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.42%65 138