Orsted A/S : forms partnership to bid in Scotland offshore wind leasing round

COPENHAGEN, July 8 (Reuters) - Offshore wind major Orsted is teaming up with Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to bid in Scotland's upcoming leasing round with a project that will involve floating turbine technology, the companies said on Thursday.

An area of 8,600 square kilometres of Scottish seabed is potentially available for development in the ScotWind leasing round, which could help Scotland meet its goal of generating half its overall energy consumption from renewable energy by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2045. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen Editing by Mark Potter)