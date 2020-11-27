Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orsted A/S    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orsted A/S : says largest Dutch offshore wind farm ready to deliver

11/27/2020 | 05:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Danish energy firm Orsted said on Friday it had finished building the largest offshore wind farm of the Netherlands, the first in a range that should boost the country's share of sustainable energy in the coming decade.

The 752 megawatt (MW) wind farm is currently the second largest in the world, Orsted said, and will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of around a million Dutch households.

The 'Borssele' wind farm consists of 94 turbines spread over 112 square kilometres (43.2 square miles) in the North Sea, some 23 kilometres (14 miles) off the Dutch coast.

Orsted won the right to build the wind farm in an auction in 2016, at what was a record low subsidy on the electricity delivered at the time.

Since then, the Dutch government has granted the right to build wind farms with a total capacity of 2800 MW at four other sites in the North Sea, offering no subsidy on electricity prices at the last three auctions.

It aims to grant permits for another 6100 MW of wind power through four tenders in the next five years.

Energy from renewable sources, such as wind, solar and biomass, made up almost 9% of all energy used in the Netherlands last year, up from 7.4% in 2018.

The Dutch aim to get 40% of all their electricity from wind farms by 2030, with solar panels delivering another 30% of all power needed by then.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2020
All news about ORSTED A/S
05:26aORSTED A/S : says largest Dutch offshore wind farm ready to deliver
RE
03:03aJapan power derivatives electrify market as foreigners plug in
RE
02:17aORSTED A/S : Ørsted's first Dutch offshore wind farm fully commissioned
PU
12:27aJapan power derivatives electrify market as foreigners plug in
RE
11/26DFDS and Partners to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DJ
11/24SSE, Equinor sign PPA for UK Dogger Bank offshore wind farm first phases
RE
11/24ORSTED A/S : Ørsted signs one of the world's largest route-to-market agreements ..
PU
11/24ORSTED A/S : aims to install up to 1.6 gigawatt projects in South Korea
RE
11/18ORSTED A/S : Ørsted strikes deal with labor union on U.S. offshore wind developm..
RE
11/18ORSTED A/S : 195;rsted A/S Ørsted's Financial Calendar 2021
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 926 M 9 599 M 9 599 M
Net income 2020 14 965 M 2 397 M 2 397 M
Net Debt 2020 19 722 M 3 159 M 3 159 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 462 B 73 891 M 73 981 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,04x
EV / Sales 2021 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 120
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 913,13 DKK
Last Close Price 1 099,50 DKK
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Poulsen Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Benny Gøbel Non-Independent Director
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S59.58%73 891
NEXTERA ENERGY25.49%148 831
ENEL S.P.A.19.77%102 493
IBERDROLA, S.A.23.04%82 394
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.42%70 762
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.12%64 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ