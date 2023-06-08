Advanced search
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:54:31 2023-06-08 am EDT
633.70 DKK   +5.09%
03:26aOrsted Backs Renewable Capacity Target and Sets Profitability Goals,
DJ
02:00aOrsted to invest $68 bln by 2030 in renewable energy
RE
12:21aØrsted to Buy Low-carbon Steel Wind Towers from Vestas in Commercial Partnership
MT
Orsted Backs Renewable Capacity Target and Sets Profitability Goals,

06/08/2023 | 03:26am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Orsted late Wednesday confirmed its target of around 50 gigawatts of installed renewable capacity by 2030 and said it expects to invest around 475 billion Danish kroner ($68.22 billion) between 2023 and 2030.

In a statement ahead of an investor day, the Danish renewable-energy company said it is targeting group-wide earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation excluding new partnerships of DKK50 billion-DKK55 billion in 2030, corresponding to a targeted annual average increase of 13%-14%.

Orsted targets an average return on capital employed in the period 2023-2030 of around 14% and confirmed its dividend policy of an annual high single-digit percentage increase in dividends until 2025, extending the dividend policy to 2030 with an annual mid-level single-digit percentage increase in dividends paid from 2026 to 2030.

The company added that it is on track to outperform previous financial targets of an average return on capital employed of 11%-12% between 2020 and 2027, now expecting around 15%, while annual Ebitda growth from offshore and onshore assets in operation of around 12% between 2020 and 2027 is now seen at 15%.

The previously expected gross investment of around DKK350 billion between 2020 and 2027 is trending higher at DKK380 billion, it added.

In a separate announcement, Orsted said it has launched a commercial sustainability partnership with Vestas Wind Systems that will see Orsted procure low-carbon steel wind turbine towers and blades made from recycled materials from Vestas in all joint offshore wind projects.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-23 0325ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORSTED A/S 6.30% 638.4 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S -0.22% 206.45 Delayed Quote.2.50%
Financials
Sales 2023 108 B 15 547 M 15 547 M
Net income 2023 6 902 M 992 M 992 M
Net Debt 2023 65 893 M 9 469 M 9 469 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,3x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 253 B 36 409 M 36 409 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
EV / Sales 2024 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 422
Free-Float 44,9%
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 603,00 DKK
Average target price 728,17 DKK
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lerup Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S-4.48%36 409
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.22%150 077
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.49%77 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.79%76 470
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.09%70 569
ENEL S.P.A.19.52%65 388
