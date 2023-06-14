|
Orsted : CMD 2023: Higher leverage but no dilution to invest DKK475bn by 2030
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about ORSTED A/S
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ORSTED A/S
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
105 B
15 196 M
15 196 M
|Net income 2023
|
6 686 M
968 M
968 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
65 399 M
9 472 M
9 472 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|39,7x
|Yield 2023
|2,25%
|
|Capitalization
|
270 B
39 131 M
39 131 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,20x
|EV / Sales 2024
|3,40x
|Nbr of Employees
|8 422
|Free-Float
|44,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|26
|Last Close Price
|643,00 DKK
|Average target price
|732,64 DKK
|Spread / Average Target
|13,9%