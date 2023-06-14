Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Orsted A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:00:00 2023-06-14 am EDT
657.40 DKK   +2.24%
12:38pOrsted : CMD 2023: Higher leverage but no dilution to invest DKK475bn by 2030
Alphavalue
10:56aOrsted : Update following CMD 2023
Alphavalue
08:53aNotification of managers' transactions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orsted : CMD 2023: Higher leverage but no dilution to invest DKK475bn by 2030

06/14/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ORSTED A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 105 B 15 196 M 15 196 M
Net income 2023 6 686 M 968 M 968 M
Net Debt 2023 65 399 M 9 472 M 9 472 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,7x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 270 B 39 131 M 39 131 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
EV / Sales 2024 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 8 422
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 643,00 DKK
Average target price 732,64 DKK
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lerup Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S1.85%39 131
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.51%150 441
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.94%78 007
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.34%76 819
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.87%69 944
ENEL S.P.A.20.68%66 604
