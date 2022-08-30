Orsted Completes Acquisition of Ballinrea Solar Project in Ireland

By Dominic Chopping

Danish renewable-energy company Orsted AS said Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of the Ballinrea solar project in Ireland from developer Terra Solar.

The 65 megawatt solar project will be located in Cork and will become Orsted's first solar project in the country, generating enough green energy to power up to 16,000 Irish homes, it said.

The project is expected to be operational in 2025, it added.

Globally, Orsted has around 5 gigawatts of capacity in operation and under construction across onshore wind, solar and storage, 1.3 gigawatts of which is solar.

The company said it is on track to reach a total of 17.5 gigawatts of onshore capacity globally by 2030.

