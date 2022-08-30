Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Orsted A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:25 2022-08-30 am EDT
751.00 DKK   +1.05%
02:47aOrsted Completes Acquisition of Ballinrea Solar Project in Ireland
DJ
02:29aDenmark's Ørsted Closes Acquisition of 65-Megawatt Solar Project in Ireland
MT
02:01aØrsted acquires its first solar project in Ireland
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orsted Completes Acquisition of Ballinrea Solar Project in Ireland

08/30/2022 | 02:47am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Danish renewable-energy company Orsted AS said Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of the Ballinrea solar project in Ireland from developer Terra Solar.

The 65 megawatt solar project will be located in Cork and will become Orsted's first solar project in the country, generating enough green energy to power up to 16,000 Irish homes, it said.

The project is expected to be operational in 2025, it added.

Globally, Orsted has around 5 gigawatts of capacity in operation and under construction across onshore wind, solar and storage, 1.3 gigawatts of which is solar.

The company said it is on track to reach a total of 17.5 gigawatts of onshore capacity globally by 2030.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 0246ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST SOLAR, INC. -0.05% 121.69 Delayed Quote.39.62%
ORSTED A/S 1.06% 751.1 Delayed Quote.-11.02%
Financials
Sales 2022 81 100 M 10 895 M 10 895 M
Net income 2022 17 324 M 2 327 M 2 327 M
Net Debt 2022 32 003 M 4 299 M 4 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 312 B 41 949 M 41 949 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 7 292
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 743,20 DKK
Average target price 883,18 DKK
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lerup Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S-11.02%41 949
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.79%173 018
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.10%83 719
SOUTHERN COMPANY14.73%83 127
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.43%69 164
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.51%68 122