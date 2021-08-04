Log in
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/04 03:07:22 am
938.7 DKK   +0.42%
Orsted Completes Western Trail Wind Farm in Texas

08/04/2021 | 02:51am EDT
By Dominic Chopping

Orsted AS said Wednesday that it has completed the 367 megawatt Western Trail Wind Farm in Texas.

The 130-wind turbine project has secured long-term power-purchase agreements with PepsiCo Inc., Hormel Foods Corp. and Nucor Corp. for the majority of the power generated from the project, the Danish renewable energy developer said.

The project, in Wilbarger and Baylor counties, is the company's largest onshore wind project to date that brings its total onshore capacity to over 2.8 gigawatts of wind, solar and battery storage in operation.

PepsiCo and Hormel Foods will also purchase power from the Haystack Wind project, due online later this year, it added.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

