Stock ORSTED ORSTED A/S
Orsted A/S

Equities

ORSTED

DK0060094928

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
Other stock markets
 10:59:57 2024-02-07 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
378.6 DKK -1.79% Intraday chart for Orsted A/S +0.42% +1.15%
09:30pm ORSTED : EPS upgrade (2023: +82.6%, 2024: -2.0%) Alphavalue
08:35pm S&P downgrades Danish wind power firm Orsted on U.S. offshore risks RE
Latest news about Orsted A/S

S&P downgrades wind power firm Orsted to BBB RE
Global markets live: Amgen, Chipotle, Ford, Gilead, VF Corp... Our Logo
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 AM ET DJ
Trending : Orsted Sets Out Plans to Boost Balance Sheet, Support Long-Term Growth DJ
ORSTED CFO: FARM DOWN OF HORNSEA 3 PROJECT IS EXPECTED IN 2025… RE
Wind power giants warn of 2024 blow RE
ORSTED : FY23: first take – an end to the bad news? Alphavalue
ORSTED CEO: WE WANT TO HAVE ALL LOCAL PERMITS IN PLACE BEFORE MA… RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET DJ
Transcript : Ørsted A/S, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
European Midday Briefing : Investors Continue to Digest Hawkish Fed Comments DJ
Orsted Sets Out Cost-Saving Plan After U.S. Wind Projects Cancellation -- 2nd Update DJ
Orsted Launches Cost-Saving Plan After U.S. Wind Projects Cancellation -- Update DJ
Ørsted Chair to Step Down in Early March MT
Denmark's Ørsted to Boost Renewable Capacity via DKK270 Billion Investment by 2030 MT
Offshore wind firm Orsted cuts investment, targets after review RE
Ørsted Plans Global Job Cuts Under New Business Plan MT
ORSTED CEO: WE ARE ACTIVELY CONSIDERING BIDDING HORNSEA 4 INTO T… RE
Orsted Launches Cost-Savings Plan After U.S. Wind Projects Cancellation DJ
Wind power giants give bleak view of 2024 as challenges persist RE
Transcript : Ørsted A/S, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
Ørsted Swings to Attributable Loss in FY23, Revenue Falls MT
Orsted cuts capacity target, investments, pauses dividends as part of major review RE

Company Profile

Orsted A/S is one of the leading Danish energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms (63.9%): 16.5 TWh of wind energy produced in 2022. At the end of 2022, the group had an installed capacity of 8.9 GW; - production and distribution of electricity, gas and bioenergy (33.9%): electricity (5.4 TWh sold in 2022), gas (31.6 TWh sold) and thermal energy (6.4 TWh produced). In addition, the group is developing an oil transport activity; - development, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar PV farms (2.2%): operation of onshore wind and solar farms with an installed capacity of 4.2 GW. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (83.9%), the United Kingdom (8.5%), Taiwan (4.1%), the United States (1.8%), Ireland (0.7%), Sweden (0.5%), Germany (0.3%) and other (0.2%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Orsted A/S

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
378.6 DKK
Average target price
432.2 DKK
Spread / Average Target
+14.15%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
ORSTED A/S Stock Orsted A/S
+1.15% 23 339 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-7.29% 115 B $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-4.68% 73 508 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-2.08% 73 264 M $
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-10.11% 72 417 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-10.40% 66 326 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+13.79% 41 842 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-4.76% 40 613 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-5.28% 37 731 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
-9.23% 34 648 M $
Other Electric Utilities
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Orsted A/S - Nasdaq Copenhagen
  4. News Orsted A/S
  5. Orsted: EPS upgrade (2023
