ORSTED A/S
Orsted A/S

Equities

ORSTED

DK0060094928

Electric Utilities

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 08:30:03 2024-02-07 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
382.4 DKK -0.80% Intraday chart for Orsted A/S -2.66% +1.82%
02:08pm ORSTED : FY23: first take – an end to the bad news? Alphavalue
01:23pm ORSTED CEO: WE WANT TO HAVE ALL LOCAL PERMITS IN PLACE BEFORE MA… RE
Latest news about Orsted A/S

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 7 AM ET DJ
European Midday Briefing : Investors Continue to Digest Hawkish Fed Comments DJ
Orsted Sets Out Cost-Saving Plan After U.S. Wind Projects Cancellation -- 2nd Update DJ
Orsted Launches Cost-Saving Plan After U.S. Wind Projects Cancellation -- Update DJ
Ørsted Chair to Step Down in Early March MT
Denmark's Ørsted to Boost Renewable Capacity via DKK270 Billion Investment by 2030 MT
Offshore wind firm Orsted cuts investment, targets after review RE
Ørsted Plans Global Job Cuts Under New Business Plan MT
ORSTED CEO: WE ARE ACTIVELY CONSIDERING BIDDING HORNSEA 4 INTO T… RE
Orsted Launches Cost-Savings Plan After U.S. Wind Projects Cancellation DJ
Wind power giants give bleak view of 2024 as challenges persist RE
Ørsted Swings to Attributable Loss in FY23, Revenue Falls MT
Orsted cuts capacity target, investments, pauses dividends as part of major review RE
Ørsted A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Muted as Investors Weigh Fed Officials' Comments DJ
Renewables, after FY23 the bottom of the wave is certainly past Alphavalue
Ørsted to Provide District Heating in Denmark Using Surplus Heat from Carbon Capture MT
Stock pickers power up battered renewables as rates fall RE
Equinor, Orsted bid for better contract in NY offshore wind auction RE
Equinor and Orsted among bidders in NY offshore wind auction RE
BIDDERS IN NEW YORK'S OFFSHORE WIND SOLICITATION INCLUDE EQUINOR… RE
Global markets live: LVMH, Intel, Tesla, Salesforce, Eli Lilly... Our Logo
Ørsted Withdraws from Orders Approving US Offshore Wind Farm MT

Chart Orsted A/S

Chart Orsted A/S
Company Profile

Orsted A/S is one of the leading Danish energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms (63.9%): 16.5 TWh of wind energy produced in 2022. At the end of 2022, the group had an installed capacity of 8.9 GW; - production and distribution of electricity, gas and bioenergy (33.9%): electricity (5.4 TWh sold in 2022), gas (31.6 TWh sold) and thermal energy (6.4 TWh produced). In addition, the group is developing an oil transport activity; - development, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar PV farms (2.2%): operation of onshore wind and solar farms with an installed capacity of 4.2 GW. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (83.9%), the United Kingdom (8.5%), Taiwan (4.1%), the United States (1.8%), Ireland (0.7%), Sweden (0.5%), Germany (0.3%) and other (0.2%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Orsted A/S

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
385.5 DKK
Average target price
432.2 DKK
Spread / Average Target
+12.11%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
ORSTED A/S Stock Orsted A/S
+1.84% 23 339 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-7.43% 115 B $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-3.88% 73 508 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-2.04% 73 264 M $
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-10.45% 72 417 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-9.99% 66 326 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+12.08% 41 842 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-4.91% 40 613 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-4.06% 37 731 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
-9.93% 34 648 M $
Other Electric Utilities
