Orsted A/S is one of the leading Danish energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms (72%): 17.8 TWh of wind energy produced in 2023. At the end of 2023, the group had an installed capacity of 8.9 GW; - production and distribution of electricity, gas and bioenergy (24.6%): electricity (2.6 TWh sold in 2023), gas (16.9 TWh sold) and thermal energy (6.6 TWh produced). In addition, the group is developing an oil transport activity; - development, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar PV farms (3.3%): operation of onshore wind and solar farms with an installed capacity of 4.2 GW; - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (79.3%), the United Kingdom (12.8%), the United States (2.6%), Germany (2.2%), Taiwan (1.3%), Ireland (0.8%), Sweden (0.5%) and other (0.5%).

Sector Electric Utilities