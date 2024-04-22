Stock ORSTED ORSTED A/S
Orsted A/S

ORSTED

DK0060094928

Electric Utilities

 03:33:40 2024-04-22 am EDT
382.2 DKK -0.77% Intraday chart for Orsted A/S -3.81% +1.87%
09:14am ORSTED : Model update Alphavalue
Latest news about Orsted A/S

ORSTED : Model update Alphavalue
Eversource Energy Says It Executed Definitive Agreement to Sell Stake in Sunrise Wind Project MT
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 12.04.2024 - 15:15 DP
Cadeler Signs Wind Farm Installation Vessel Deal with Ørsted MT
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Monday at 4 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Monday at 12 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Friday at 4 PM ET DJ
Subsea 7 Unit Wins Contract to Install Substations at Offshore Wind Farm in Poland MT
Global markets live: Apple, UBS, Microstrategy, Merck, Amazon... Our Logo
Big turnout expected in New England offshore wind power auction RE
Ørsted Secures US Regulatory Nod for 924-MW Offshore Wind Project MT
US approves Orsted's Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm to power New York homes RE
U.S. Department of Energy Selects Ørsted to Receive Industrial Decarbonization Funding CI
Ørsted A/S to Construct A Power-to-X Facility, Estimated to Create 300 Construction Jobs and 50 Permanent Jobs for Operations and Maintenance CI
Ørsted Names Deputy CEO/Chief Commercial Officer MT
Orsted Names Rasmus Errboe Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer DJ
Orsted appoints Rasmus Errboe as deputy CEO RE
Ørsted A/S Appoints Rasmus Errboe as Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer CI
Shell Sells Stake in Wind Energy Joint Venture DJ
RWE CEO: no plans for big, transformative deals RE
Global markets live: Adidas, EON, Sandoz, Bayer, Boeing... Our Logo
Ørsted, Dillinger Sign MoU for Supply of Lower-emission Steel MT
Ørsted to Sell Four US Onshore Wind Farms to Stonepeak for $300 Million MT

Company Profile

Orsted A/S is one of the leading Danish energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms (72%): 17.8 TWh of wind energy produced in 2023. At the end of 2023, the group had an installed capacity of 8.9 GW; - production and distribution of electricity, gas and bioenergy (24.6%): electricity (2.6 TWh sold in 2023), gas (16.9 TWh sold) and thermal energy (6.6 TWh produced). In addition, the group is developing an oil transport activity; - development, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar PV farms (3.3%): operation of onshore wind and solar farms with an installed capacity of 4.2 GW; - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (79.3%), the United Kingdom (12.8%), the United States (2.6%), Germany (2.2%), Taiwan (1.3%), Ireland (0.8%), Sweden (0.5%) and other (0.5%).
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2024-05-02 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
385.1 DKK
Average target price
450.4 DKK
Spread / Average Target
+16.95%
1st Jan change Capi.
ORSTED A/S Stock Orsted A/S
+1.74% 23.13B
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
+5.86% 132B
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
+2.90% 78.91B
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
-3.66% 76.1B
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
+1.24% 75.79B
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-11.29% 64.51B
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+54.76% 57.01B
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+3.67% 44.34B
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
+6.04% 41.75B
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
+4.60% 37.54B
