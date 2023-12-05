By Dominic Chopping

Orsted said Tuesday that it has taken the final investment decision on phase one of Garreenleen Solar Farm, its first solar investment in Ireland.

A final investment decision is the last step before moving forward with a project.

The Danish renewable-energy company said the 81 megawatt solar development is expected to be operational by 2026. Combined with its existing onshore wind projects there, Orsted said the solar farm will bring its operational capacity on the island to almost 500 megawatts.

"While this will be our first solar project in Ireland, our strong pipeline of other projects, which continue to progress through consenting and grid access, gives us the confidence that more will follow," said Kieran White, Orsted's senior vice president of onshore in Europe.

"With this investment decision, the project will also install the necessary grid infrastructure to facilitate the connection of a second phase of the project, which we hope to commit to within the next year."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-23 0907ET