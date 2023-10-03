Stock ORSTED ORSTED A/S
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report

Orsted A/S

Equities

ORSTED

DK0060094928

Electric Utilities

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:59:45 2023-10-03 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Orsted A/S 5-day change 1st Jan Change
336.80 DKK -6.03% -11.37% -46.65%
05:46pm ORSTED : NextEra withdraws from peer group Alphavalue
02:59pm Utilities remain under pressure with rising bond yields DP

ORSTED : NextEra withdraws from peer group

October 03, 2023 at 11:46 am EDT

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Orsted A/S

ORSTED : NextEra withdraws from peer group Alphavalue
Utilities remain under pressure with rising bond yields DP
ORSTED : UBS remains its Buy rating MD
European stocks steady as banks offset declines in utilities RE
Ørsted Commissions Wind Farm in Kansas, US MT
Orsted Completes 200 MW Wind Farm in Kansas CI
Wind power industry drifts off course RE
Ørsted Secures Solar, Wind Energy Contracts in Irish Auction MT
Ørsted A/S Secures Solar and Wind Renewable Energy Contract Under Irish Ress 3 Auction CI
US says to complete offshore wind auctions on schedule next year RE
Norway's Edda Wind Wins New Contract for Service Operation Vessel MT
Orsted CEO says US offshore wind targets still possible but not easy RE
US offshore wind targets still possible to achieve but not easy - Orsted CEO RE
Orsted Partners With Irish Company to Build 400-MW Solar Energy Portfolio -- OPIS DJ
Ørsted to Develop Irish Solar Portfolio with Terra Solar MT
Orsted to develop 400 MW solar energy projects in Ireland RE
Ørsted and Terra Solar Team Up to Develop 400 MW Portfolio of Solar Energy in Ireland CI
Biden's offshore wind target slipping out of reach as projects struggle RE
Ursula von der Leyen promises a new Wind Power Package in 2024 Alphavalue
Denmark’s Ørsted to Develop First Solar Project in UK MT
Orsted Enters First UK Solar Project DJ
Orsted enters its first solar energy project in Britain RE
Ørsted A/S Enters Its First UK Solar Project CI
BP commits to Germany with $11 billion low-carbon investment push RE
US offshore wind projects facing inflation headwinds RE

Chart Orsted A/S

Chart Orsted A/S
More charts

Company Profile

Orsted A/S is one of the leading Danish energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms (63.9%): 16.5 TWh of wind energy produced in 2022. At the end of 2022, the group had an installed capacity of 8.9 GW; - production and distribution of electricity, gas and bioenergy (33.9%): electricity (5.4 TWh sold in 2022), gas (31.6 TWh sold) and thermal energy (6.4 TWh produced). In addition, the group is developing an oil transport activity; - development, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar PV farms (2.2%): operation of onshore wind and solar farms with an installed capacity of 4.2 GW. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (83.9%), the United Kingdom (8.5%), Taiwan (4.1%), the United States (1.8%), Ireland (0.7%), Sweden (0.5%), Germany (0.3%) and other (0.2%).
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2023-11-01 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Orsted A/S

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
358.40DKK
Average target price
574.10DKK
Spread / Average Target
+60.18%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S Stock Orsted A/S
-46.65% 21 224 M $
COMPANHIA ESTADUAL DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA Stock Companhia Estadual de Distribuição de Energia Elétrica
-2.71% 498 M $
ELETROBRÁS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. - ELETROPAR Stock Eletrobrás Participações S.A. - Eletropar
+0.30% 163 M $
ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK ÜRETIM A.S. Stock Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim A.S.
-11.81% 1 142 M $
TATLIPINAR ENERJI URETIM A.S. Stock Tatlipinar Enerji Uretim A.S.
 0.00% 567 M $
HUN YENILENEBILIR ENERJI ÜRETIM A.S. Stock Hun Yenilenebilir Enerji Üretim A.S.
-14.73% 213 M $
COMPANHIA CELG DE PARTICIPAÇÕES S/A Stock Companhia CELG de Participações S/A
-1.09% 685 M $
OKWIND Stock Okwind
+54.30% 171 M $
CHINA WATER INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED Stock China Water Industry Group Limited
+39.06% 62 M $
PT. ARKORA HYDRO TBK Stock PT. Arkora Hydro Tbk
+17.60% 138 M $
Other Electric Utilities
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Orsted A/S - Nasdaq Copenhagen
  4. News
  5. Orsted : NextEra withdraws from peer group
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer