Equities ORSTED DK0060094928
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10:59:45 2023-08-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|420.90 DKK
|-24.76%
|-22.46%
|-33.33%
|10:10pm
|ORSTED : Offshore outlook darkens, more than 50% of the US portfolio written-down
|07:30pm
|ORSTED : Offshore outlook darkens
ORSTED : Offshore outlook darkens, more than 50% of the US portfolio written-down
Today at 04:10 pm
Orsted A/S is one of the leading Danish energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms (63.9%): 16.5 TWh of wind energy produced in 2022. At the end of 2022, the group had an installed capacity of 8.9 GW; - production and distribution of electricity, gas and bioenergy (33.9%): electricity (5.4 TWh sold in 2022), gas (31.6 TWh sold) and thermal energy (6.4 TWh produced). In addition, the group is developing an oil transport activity; - development, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar PV farms (2.2%): operation of onshore wind and solar farms with an installed capacity of 4.2 GW. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (83.9%), the United Kingdom (8.5%), Taiwan (4.1%), the United States (1.8%), Ireland (0.7%), Sweden (0.5%), Germany (0.3%) and other (0.2%).
SectorElectric Utilities
02:00am - Business Update Call
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
420.90DKK
Average target price
710.02DKK
Spread / Average Target
+68.69%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-33.33%
|34 204 M $
|+22.65%
|33 941 M $
|+11.21%
|35 117 M $
|+1.66%
|33 290 M $
|-17.73%
|31 961 M $
|-5.75%
|31 071 M $
|-2.99%
|28 782 M $
|-6.50%
|40 306 M $
|-16.33%
|41 023 M $
|-9.10%
|26 944 M $