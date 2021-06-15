Orsted Plans Carbon Capture as Part of Sustainable Fuels Project

By Dominic Chopping



Danish renewable-energy developer Orsted A/S said Tuesday that it will look to deploy carbon-capture technology at the Avedore power station in Copenhagen.

The company said it has identified the 100-megwatt straw-fired unit at Avedore as the best source of the sustainable CO2 that is needed to produce sustainable fuels in the next phases of the Green Fuels for Denmark project.

Green Fuels for Denmark is a partnership between A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S, DSV Panalpina A/S, DFDS A/S, SAS AB, Copenhagen Airports A/S, and Orsted.

Green Fuels for Denmark is envisaged to be built in phases. The first phase will exclusively produce hydrogen for heavy-duty road transport, with the next phase planned to combine the production of renewable hydrogen with carbon capture to produce sustainable methanol and e-kerosene for shipping and aviation, respectively.

Orsted said that if the project at Avedore is realized, it could become the company's first carbon-capture facility.

