Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Orsted A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orsted Plans Carbon Capture as Part of Sustainable Fuels Project

06/15/2021 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

Danish renewable-energy developer Orsted A/S said Tuesday that it will look to deploy carbon-capture technology at the Avedore power station in Copenhagen.

The company said it has identified the 100-megwatt straw-fired unit at Avedore as the best source of the sustainable CO2 that is needed to produce sustainable fuels in the next phases of the Green Fuels for Denmark project.

Green Fuels for Denmark is a partnership between A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S, DSV Panalpina A/S, DFDS A/S, SAS AB, Copenhagen Airports A/S, and Orsted.

Green Fuels for Denmark is envisaged to be built in phases. The first phase will exclusively produce hydrogen for heavy-duty road transport, with the next phase planned to combine the production of renewable hydrogen with carbon capture to produce sustainable methanol and e-kerosene for shipping and aviation, respectively.

Orsted said that if the project at Avedore is realized, it could become the company's first carbon-capture facility.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 0450ET

All news about ORSTED A/S
04:51aOrsted Plans Carbon Capture as Part of Sustainable Fuels Project
DJ
03:38aORSTED A/S  : Ørsted Selects 100-MW Station As CO2 Source In Green Fuels For Den..
MT
02:01aORSTED A/S  : Ørsted plans carbon capture at Avedøre Power Station as part of th..
AQ
06/14ORSTED A/S  : Plans Divers to Work on Damaged Undersea Cables
MT
06/14BP joins consortium seeking wind power off Norway
RE
06/09ORSTED A/S  : Ørsted Closes On Acquisition Of Brookfield Renewable Ireland
MT
06/09ORSTED A/S  : Ørsted completes acquisition of Ireland and UK onshore wind power ..
AQ
06/09195;rsted A/S Ørsted Completes Acquisition Of Ireland And Uk Onshore Wind Pow..
DJ
06/09FACTBOX-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
06/09ORSTED A/S  : Ørsted Joins Consortium To Develop Offshore Wind In Norway
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57 491 M 9 375 M 9 375 M
Net income 2021 11 998 M 1 956 M 1 956 M
Net Debt 2021 21 781 M 3 552 M 3 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 365 B 59 463 M 59 470 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,72x
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 6 311
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 1 016,68 DKK
Last Close Price 868,20 DKK
Spread / Highest target 95,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Wiinholt Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORSTED A/S-30.18%59 463
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.98%143 794
ENEL S.P.A.-2.10%99 847
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.52%83 077
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.98%78 868
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.94%67 530