Orsted Sells 50% Stake in US Renewable Portfolio for $410 Million

Danish renewable-energy company Orsted AS said Friday that it has sold a 50% stake in a U.S. portfolio of renewable energy assets to Energy Capital Partners Management LP for $410 million.

The portfolio comprises onshore wind farms Lincoln Land Wind, Plum Creek Wind, and Willow Creek Wind as well as the solar farm Muscle Shoals, representing a total capacity of 862 megawatts.

The projects are all operational and have power purchase agreements in place for all or parts of the production capacity, it said.

Orsted will be the managing member of the partnership and will continue to provide asset management services to the projects.

