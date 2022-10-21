Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Orsted A/S
  News
  Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:45 2022-10-21 am EDT
580.55 DKK   -1.59%
04:22aOrsted Sells 50% Stake in US Renewable Portfolio for $410 Million
DJ
04:20aØrsted Sells 50% Stake in US Wind Portfolio for $410 Million
MT
03:01aØrsted partners with ECP in the company's first-ever farm-down of onshore assets
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in US Renewable Portfolio for $410 Million

10/21/2022 | 04:22am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Danish renewable-energy company Orsted AS said Friday that it has sold a 50% stake in a U.S. portfolio of renewable energy assets to Energy Capital Partners Management LP for $410 million.

The portfolio comprises onshore wind farms Lincoln Land Wind, Plum Creek Wind, and Willow Creek Wind as well as the solar farm Muscle Shoals, representing a total capacity of 862 megawatts.

The projects are all operational and have power purchase agreements in place for all or parts of the production capacity, it said.

Orsted will be the managing member of the partnership and will continue to provide asset management services to the projects.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 0421ET

Financials
Sales 2022 77 174 M 10 193 M 10 193 M
Net income 2022 17 372 M 2 294 M 2 294 M
Net Debt 2022 36 652 M 4 841 M 4 841 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 248 B 32 736 M 32 736 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 7 292
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 589,90 DKK
Average target price 837,09 DKK
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lerup Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S-29.37%32 736
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.34%144 686
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.41%68 766
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.84%68 751
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.30%58 309
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-18.01%54 687