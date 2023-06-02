Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Orsted A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORSTED   DK0060094928

ORSTED A/S

(ORSTED)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
619.20 DKK   -0.32%
07:31aOrsted Signs Deal With Utility ESB to Develop Irish Offshore Wind Portfolio
DJ
06:54aØrsted, ESB Partner to Develop Offshore Wind Farms in Ireland
MT
06:35aOrsted and ESB sign agreement to develop Irish offshore wind
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orsted Signs Deal With Utility ESB to Develop Irish Offshore Wind Portfolio

06/02/2023 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


Orsted said Friday that it has signed an agreement with Irish utility ESB to jointly develop an Irish offshore wind portfolio.

Under the deal, the Danish renewable-energy company becomes a 50/50 partner in a pipeline of offshore wind development projects off the Irish coast, which have the potential to deliver up to five gigawatts of renewable energy and complementary renewable hydrogen projects.

The partnership also encompasses an agreement to explore opportunities from renewable hydrogen produced from the projects in the longer term, it said.

The Irish government has a 2030 target of installing seven gigawatts of offshore wind.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-23 0730ET

All news about ORSTED A/S
07:31aOrsted Signs Deal With Utility ESB to Develop Irish Offshore Wind Portfolio
DJ
06:54aØrsted, ESB Partner to Develop Offshore Wind Farms in Ireland
MT
06:35aOrsted and ESB sign agreement to develop Irish offshore wind
RE
06:08aESB and Ørsted enter partnership in landmark Irish offshore wind agreement
AQ
06:06aOrsted A/s : ESB and Ørsted enter partnership in landmark Irish Offshore offshore wind agr..
PU
05/31Public Service Enterprise Group Closes Sale of Stake in Ocean Wind 1 Project to Orsted
MT
05/30Denmark to take 20% ownership of new offshore wind farms
RE
05/26Sector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed Late Friday
MT
05/26Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lower Friday Afternoon
MT
05/26Global markets live: Microsoft, Raytheon, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORSTED A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 108 B 15 605 M 15 605 M
Net income 2023 6 874 M 991 M 991 M
Net Debt 2023 65 401 M 9 429 M 9 429 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,0x
Yield 2023 2,33%
Capitalization 261 B 37 632 M 37 632 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 422
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ORSTED A/S
Duration : Period :
Orsted A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORSTED A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 621,20 DKK
Average target price 731,08 DKK
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mads Nipper Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Lerup Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Thune Andersen Chairman
Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Lene Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORSTED A/S-1.60%37 632
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.73%147 629
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.31%77 817
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.32%75 434
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.30%67 910
ENEL S.P.A.18.45%64 989
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer